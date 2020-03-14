Acer’s ED347CKR QHD 34″ Monitor is Currently On For $379.99 US

The Acer ED347CKR bmidphzx is currently on sale at Newegg, and this monitor deal takes 24% off the usual price. This discount makes this usually $499.99 cost just $379.99, and this makes this monitor an outstanding deal if you're looking for a new widescreen monitor for your gaming set up. This monitor also features a curved panel for a much more immersive gaming experience.

This monitor has a plethora of features like the QHD resolution, AMD FreeSync technology, the Curved Panel, the increased refresh rate and the rapid response time. These features make this monitor perfect for the gaming set up and the larger screen real estate is perfect for productivity.

QHD resolution The Acer XR series has a 34" curved screen and UltraWide QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution makes your games more exciting, and movies look as epic as possible. This monitor features Cool ambient lighting effects, futuristic aluminium base, and headset hook to offer the best in gaming luxury.

AMD FreeSync Technology AMD's FreeSync technology eliminates stuttering and tearing, and this technology syncs the monitor's frames with the graphic's frames which allow for the smoothest gaming experience.

Curved Panel This monitor utilizes a curved 21:9 screen this allows for a vast amount of real estate. The 21:9 aspect ratio allows games and movies to look as epic as possible. This monitor offer tilt support of -5 to 21 degrees for the most comfortable view.

100 Hz Refresh Rate This monitor's refresh rate is faster than the average of 60 Hz refresh rate, this 100 Hz refresh rate allows for ultra-smooth scenes, and the higher refresh rate shortens the time it takes for frame rendering, lower input lag, and provides an excellent in-game experience.

4 ms Response Time Acer's ED347CKR monitor has a rapid 4 ms response time reduces deviations in transitions time to deliver high-quality moving images bringing immersive graphics to both your games and movies.

Connectivity This monitor features ports for DVI input, HDMI input, and DisplayPort as video inputs and this monitor features a built-in four USB 3.0 hubs.



Since this monitor has been discounted by 24% off the usual price, making this ultra-wide monitor cost just $379.99, this saves you $120.00. This monitor has some other standard features like built-in 2-watt speakers, an Anti-Glare screen and this monitor features compatibility for VESA mount.