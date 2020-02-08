Acer Shows off the PM1, A Portable 15.6-inch Monitor

The PM1 is the latest addition to Acer's portable monitor lineup. The PM1 utilizes a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1080p resolution, 15 ms GtG response time, a maximum brightness of 250 nits, and a contrast ratio of 800:1.

Acer's Newest Portable Monitor, the PM1, is a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate!

The PM1 features a 60 Hz refresh rate and wide viewing angles, along with anti-glare coating to prevent any unwanted light reflection. This monitor offers 178 degrees viewing angles, and this is most likely due to it being an IPS type panel, allowing you to display content from almost any angle easily.

This monitor's portability is outstanding, being both ultra-light and ultra-slim, which is only 2 cm thin and 0.97 kg, respectively. The 15.6" display slides easily into bags and can easily follow you everywhere. It's ideal for use on the go, this monitor takes up very minimal desk space and is perfect for use as a secondary monitor during a presentation. This display also utilizes a 16:9 aspect ratio, which makes this 1080p monitor able to deliver movies and games appear more real and dramatic, and small text are clear and able to be read easily.

The display itself is a 6-bit panel, so this portable monitor has less color accuracy as limited to 262,000 colors. Just a single USB Type-C cable powers this monitor, this cable delivers both the power and video input. If you wanted to connect your smartphone to this monitor using the USB Type-C cable, you'd need to use the secondary micro-USB port to supply additional power.

There is a hinge at the back of the monitor body to support it when it stands. This hinge is located in the center of the monitor, which has a small stand come down to help support this monitor. On the back of this monitor also shows the Acer logo while keeping a fantastic design that keeps this monitor looking presentable in either an office environment or as a home gaming display.

Pricing starts at $179.99 if you are buying from Acer directly or $129.99 from Micro-Center. Micro-Center has taken $50 off the initial price.