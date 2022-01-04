Acer reveals three new Chromebooks, perfect for students, families and hybrid workplaces

Acer unveiled a trio of new Chromebooks, targeted at users who are looking for a user-friendly, affordable, and secure mobile device that can offer entertainment, digital communication functionality, and productivity.

This morning at CES 2022, Acer revealed the Chromebook Spin 513, as well as the Chromebook 314 and 315 mobile computers, offering functionality in an affordable set of devices.

This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid

performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget. Today’s users need a reliable, easy-to-use means to stay productive, connected and entertained when they’re at home—these three new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill. —James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Sleek Design with Productivity-Boosting VertiView Display

Offering a slender and elegant but heavy-duty aluminum casing, Acer's newest Chromebook Spin 513 is perfect for students on the go, hybrid workers, creatives, and more.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) boosts productivity on-the-go with a sleek,

convertible design, 13.5-inch VertiView display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, long battery life and

exceptional performance—powered by the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor.













Utilizing the high-speed MediaTek Kompanio 1380 CPU, equipped with eight cores, making it the perfect Acer Chromebook for any multitasking needs, users can expect to receive premium performance while working throughout the day with its battery life of up to 10 hours. Onboard the newest Chromebook is the VertiView 13.5" display, showcasing a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2256 x 1504 resolution, and 7.7 mm, or 0.3 in, narrow side bezels to highlight the visuals on screen. Users now have 18% more space on the screen to watch and create more content with less scrolling.

Promoting mobility and multitasking, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 converts between four separate modes for various uses, such as tent mode for constrained spaces, and tablet mode for quick notes and minimal lap space. Acer's newest device features a military-grade casing (MIL-STD) for premium durability. On the connectivity front, access to Wi-Fi 6.0 offers ultimate compatibility to networks and hot spots wherever the user may be, while a USB Type-C port will offer plenty of connectivity to the most current peripherals, as well as offer faster data transfers and the ability to charge mobile devices.

In low-lit environments, the backlit-keyboard shines bright so the user can see what they are typing, whether it be coding, emails, digital communications, and more. For premium sound quality, DTS® Audio and two upward-facing speakers are equipped to offer distortion-free and high-quality sound, whether streaming the latest movie or show, or video conferencing with the office or clients. Along with the upward-facing speakers are also dual upward-facing microphones for clear communication on the road or remotely.

Acer Chromebook 315, Large 15.6" Anti-Glare Display and OceanGlass Touchpad

Acer Laptop Holiday Gift Guide for 2021









Acer is known for larger screens on their Chromebook lines, and the Acer Chromebook 315 is no exception, allowing users affordability while still seeking a premium multitasking experience. The FHD IPS 15.6-inch screen offers an anti-glare feature, creating more accessibility both indoors or outside the home or office. Acer adding the additional, but optional, touch-screen display gains ease-of-use during navigating the Internet or work documents, and also offers a large keyboard with a dedicated numeric keypad—a must for students and workers.

To complement the display, the Acer Chromebook 315 includes a wide field-of-view HDR webcam and showcases a flare-reducing technology along with dual integrated microphones. DTS® Audio is also featured on the Chromebook 315 to deliver exceptional bass and rich sound, and also offer the latest Intel CPUs, Wi-Fi 6.0, two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, one MicroSD card reader, and promoting 10 hours of battery life, making it a user-friendly multitasking device to be able to not only process video calls but also being entertained by streaming content of games.

Acer also is known for its environmentally friendly devices, and the Chromebook 315 showcases a unique and eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad. The touchpad is manufactured from ocean-bound plastic waste, recycled into a glass-like texture. It offers responsive feedback tactility while reducing waste found in the world's oceans.

Acer Chromebook 314, Budget-friendly, Portable and Environmentally Friendly with OceanGlass Touchpad





The Acer Chromebook 314 is aimed at families with students, especially school-age children, offering the latest Intel CPUs for a standard performance and military-grade certified (MIL-STD 810H) durability. Once again, Acer offers a 10-hour battery for long hours of use during and after school, along with connections through Wi-Fi 6.0 (802.11ax). The connectivity speeds are up to three times faster than the previous Wi-Fi 5.0 technology.

Sporting a 14" FHD IPS touchscreen display with an anti-glare coating, the Acer Chromebook 314 can be used in any lighting conditions. The narrow side bezels measure in at 8.1mm, or 0.32 in, to maintain focus on visuals while promoting the company's compact size. Acer offers an optional multi-touch display for ease of navigation through Chrome OS, or their patented OceanGlass™ touchpad to deliver a premium touch experience and save the environment at the same time.

Housing dual integrated microphones and a flare-reducing webcam utilizing TNR (temporal noise reduction) technology, users can expect better video quality in even the lowest lighting conditions. DTS Audio, dual USB Type-C ports round out the device, meaning that convenience is on the forefront for the Acer Chromebook 314 laptop.

All three new Chromebooks from Acer offer Chrome OS and a multitude of applications through Google Play.

Acer's Chromebook 315 (model CB315-4H/T) will be available in North America starting sometime this month for the starting price of $299.99 USD. A European market release is expected in the late first quarter of 2022 for the starting price of 399€ EUR. The Acer Chromebook 314 (model CB314-3H/T) and Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (model CP513-2H) will release to North American markets in June 2022 but will release to EMEA markets in April 2022. The Acer Chromebook 314 will have a starting retail price of 369€ EUR and $299.99 USD upon release. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 will have a starting price of 649€ EUR and $599.99 USD.