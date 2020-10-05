Widescreen monitors are becoming more and more popular, but they have never been the best for gaming. They have always lacked a few key features to make them truly competitive options for the best gamers, but the Acer Predator X34S looks to change that. The Acer Predator X34S was recently listed on Taobao. From the listing, the Acer Predator X34S looks to be an upgrade in almost every category to the older Predator X34P.

The ACER Predator X34S Comes With A 200Hz Refresh Rate & DisplayHDR 400 Certification

The Predator X34S features many upgrades over the X34P that are bound to increase your performance while gaming. A quite big upgrade is the Nano-IPS(98% DCI-P3 coverage) featuring a 200Hz variable refresh rate with G-Sync support and an ultra-low .5 second response time.

The X34P only has a maximum refresh rate of 100Hz which is half of what the X34S features. Arguably, the biggest upgrade is the DislayHDR 400 certification and official SDR brightness of 400 nits and up to 550 nits in HDR mode. The X34P does not feature any HDR at all because of its limited 300 nits brightness.

Another similarity between the X34P and the X34S is the curvature which is still going 1900R. Even though it is a sizeable upgrade over the X34P, the X34S does it have its own shortcomings as well. The biggest issue is the lack of 2.1 HDMI support.

Although it won't have much impact on the performance currently on PC, it may miss out on next-generation gaming features coming alongside the new consoles. That being said, it does have dual HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort input. The features and upgrades definitely outweigh this one issue that will only affect a small percentage of next-gen console gamers.





The current pricing on Taobao is ¥9999 which is about $1472 or €1257. This monitor has not been announced by any official Acer channel in any region. This monitor looks like a great option for someone looking for an ultrawide monitor for gaming and productivity when it comes out.