Acer Predator Triton 300 With Intel 10th-Gen CPU, RTX 2070 Super, 300Hz Display Gets a $300 Discount [New Price $1,499]

The Acer Predator Triton 300 is one heck of a powerful gaming laptop, and here’s excellent news for customers wanting to get $300 off of one. Yes, on Amazon, the Triton 300 is available for $1,499, and with it, you get a slew of powerful components, including an RTX 2070 Super with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. With this GPU, you’ll effortlessly hit very high framerates in the latest AAA titles at 1080p.

Coming to the display, the Acer Predator Triton 300 features a 15.6-inch IPS LCD with a 300Hz refresh rate. Handling all the processes is an Intel 10th-generation Core i7-10750H, which is a 6-core, 12-thread part running at a base clock speed of 2.60GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.00GHz. The build of the laptop is very premium, according to what many reviewers have concluded, and even with its slim form factor for a gaming notebook, it can handle thermals quite well.

Alongside the powerful CPU and GPU combo, you get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be configured up to 64GB RAM if you need all that memory. Also, you get 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage, with an extra M.2 PCIe NVMe slot and another single slot to place in a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD. Yes, there’s tons of expansion for the user if they want to add components in the future, so that’s a major plus point in getting this gaming laptop.

In case you don’t want to pay full price, you can opt for a 12-month payment option where you can pay as low as $125 through an Amazon Store Card. There’s also another offer with the Acer Predator Triton 300, where you can get $100 off on the Acer Predator Galea 500 gaming headset. If you’re into RGB backlighting, Acer provides that too, with per-key RGB available, along with a Wi-Fi 6 card.

In short, a $300 price cut on a super-powerful laptop like the Acer Predator Triton 300 is one of the best deals you’ll ever come across. Unfortunately, it’s only valid for today, so if you really need one, you should get it right away.