Acer Introduces the Convertible 2K Chromebook Spin 713: A Chromebook-based on Project Athena

Acer released the Chromebook Spin 713 not only offers a premium design but also has the latest technology installed, which allows the business capabilities of Chrome OS not only to be unlocked but also to be utilized. This new Chromebook Spin 713 also features the latest in connectivity, productivity, performance, and platform stability. This Chromebook has the 10th generation Intel Core processors installed, allowing for easy multitasking and faster loading.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 offers a wide range of features that will be perfect for virtually any office space

Acer has introduced two new Chromebooks: the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713. Both of these Chromebooks offer similar features, including Military-grade durability in the very flexible design, a 13.5-inch 3:2 2K VertiView Corning Gorilla Glass touch display, and utilize the Intel 10th generation processors.

Acer Introduces The Predator X25: A Gaming Monitor with a Refresh Rate of Up to 360 Hz!

These Chromebooks feature Military-grade durability with an overall flexible design. This durability for users that need both on the go performance while still ensuring that this laptop will not get damaged during normal everyday use. This durability is also showcased in the hinge of the Chromebook as it features three main orientations ranging from tent to standard laptop orientation.

These Chromebooks are co-engineered and verified as part of the Project Athena innovation program. This program is designed for advanced mobile performance with unparalleled platform stability. “Acer’s Chromebook 713 demonstrates the co-engineering efforts driven by Acer and Intel through the Project Athena innovation program,” said Josh Newman, Vice President, Client Computing Group at Intel. “Powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processors, Acer’s first Project Athena-based Chromebook provides exceptional performance and enables premium productivity for business professionals.”

The Chromebook Spin 713 features a 13.5-inch VertiView Display that features a 3:2 aspect ratio, and this different ratio offers an 18% increase in vertical screen space. This display also features a higher resolution of 2256 x 1504 resolution. This allows this Chromebook to features a 2K resolution enabling users to enjoy their content in a fantastic resolution in addition to the higher resolution, and the display also features thinner bezels, which ensures any images or video on the screen look incredible.

This Chromebook features two USB3.1 Type-C ports, HDMI port, and Full-sized USB 3.0 ports allowing for a fair amount of connectivity. This Chromebook also features support for Dual-band Wi-Fi AX201, allowing for easy connectivity to any wireless network.