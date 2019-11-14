Acer Aspire 7 is an amazing deal being 29% making it just $849.99

Acer's Aspire 7 is on sale on Newegg.com for an astonishingly low $849.99.

The Acer Aspire 7 is on sale for 29% off ( which takes a total of $350 off) the original price of $1,199.99.

This deal is only available on Newegg and makes this i7 - 8750H based laptop much more affordable compared to other laptops with similar components.

ROG Strix G is a gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 TI for just $899.00

The Acer Aspire 7 includes:

i7 - 8750H CPU This CPU chip is based on the 14nm architecture, and with that has 6 cores and a total of 12 threads with hyperthreading enabled (meaning 2 logical cores or threads per 1 physical core). The CPUs base frequency is 2.20 GHz which is not bad for a mobile processor but does outdo itself by having a boost frequency of 4.10 GHz. This will make this laptop able to play most CPU intensive games very easily compared to a lower end CPU. This CPU does come with Intel® UHD Graphics 630, which while not the best would make some lower-end games playable.

GeForce GTX 1060 6 GDDR5 Acer packed a full GTX 1060 into a laptop just to make sure you get the best performance per dollar The GTX 1060 is an amazing budget card that can still handle many games at 60 Hz with medium-high settings (depending on the game itself). This card is powered by the older Pascal architecture, so there aren't any tensor cores and as such, any software RayTracing will come at a heavy hit to the performance from the card itself.

16GB of RAM The RAM is listed as DDR4 which runs at the speed of 2400 MHz per the specification page on Newegg.com

One HDMI 2.0 output

One USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port which supports up to 5GB per second

One USB 3.0 Port which supports Power-off Charging

Two USB 2.0 Ports

Upgradeability The back of this laptop shows that there are specific compartments, which allow the user to upgrade the laptop. This allows for the RAM (which supports a total 32GB) to be upgraded and allows for the 2.5 SSD to be upgraded from the back of the laptop as well.



At the current offering of $849.99, this 17-inch laptop is a deal offering both a full GTX 1060 and an i7 (from the 8th generation).

Products mentioned in this post GTX 1060

USD 449.11 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.