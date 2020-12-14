Acer and HyperX’s Newest Partnership Has The Orion Gaming Series Getting an Upgrade

Acer's Orion Gaming desktops are designed to offer the best performance while keeping a reasonable budget, and the Predator Orion desktop series offers unique features, which include travel wheels and a headset cradle. The Predator Orion 9000 desktop will now offer an option to use HyperX's FURY DDR4 ram, which has a speed of 3,600 MHz and a maximum RAM capacity of 128 GB in an eight-channel configuration.

Both Acer and HyperX have made statements regarding this new partnership; for new information regarding the Predator Orion 9000 desktop, go check out the Predator Orion 9000 desktop product page.

Larry Gonzales, sales and marketing VP, HyperX, said, "HyperX is excited to be the memory partner for Acer Predator Orion gaming desktops, as we are both committed to offering the best products for gamers; HyperX FURY DDR4 works seamlessly with the new desktops. Through collaboration, we can deliver the ultimate performance to satisfy every gamer's needs."

Peter Chang, Director of Gaming Product Marketing, Acer Inc. said, "Acer is dedicated to providing top-notch gaming experiences, and we are happy to partner with HyperX to offer innovative and powerful memory solutions for gamers; the optimized systems offer gaming enthusiasts performance advantages for playing games and live streaming their battles."

The Predator Orion 9000 desktop features a heavy-duty PC case. This PC case features a tempered glass side panel, travel wheels, carry handles, and a headset cradle. This PC case also featured RGB lighting on the front panel and installed a dual RTX graphics card and an Intel Core i9 Extreme processor. These components will offer a benefit when using the HyperX FURY DDR4-3600 RAM sticks, thanks to the faster RAM speeds and the higher possible RAM capacity.

The Orion Desktop series looks to be a perfect choice for gamers looking to get the most out of their PC system without having to build and configure the system.