Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla update 1.1.1 is being out across all platforms today, and we’ve got you covered with the full release notes.

The new title update is a major one with numerous improvements, tweaks, and bug fixes. In addition, the new update optimizes some textures on PlayStation 4. It also adds Force Trigger Feedback for bow shooting on PlayStation and Xbox One controllers.

Samsung’s Marketing Team Accidentally Uses an iPhone to Tweet About Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event

On PS5, the 1.1.1 update weighs in at roughly 2GB, while Xbox Series X|S players will have to download approximately 7.5GB of data. On PC, the patch clocks in at 6.45GB. Those playing the game on PS4 will be presented with a 2-3GB download (depending on region). The Xbox One update weighs in at 6.6GB.

According to Ubisoft, the 1.1.1 patch is scheduled to be deployed across all platforms at 1 pm CET | 7 am ET | 4 am PT | 11 pm AEDT.

Down below you’ll find the most notable changes included with the new update. Please note that these are quite extensive.

AC: Valhalla Update 1.1.1 Release Notes MISCELLANEOUS The Animus Pulse will now highlight dead bodies for necessary situations only.

Enemies can no longer be auto looted using the Throw Weapons perk.

Tweaked AI detection when using disguise while dodging or while being in-air.

Added a reward to the Death Stranding homage.

Quivers and rations will now refill when upgrading them while they are depleted.

White dots hinting at rations/adrenaline/arrow loot beyond interaction range will no longer be displayed when the player has max quantity already.

Players will now be able to use "Wake up" at any time while in Asgard. Previously you had to complete the first quest.

Daily quests will now reset whenever the game detects that it's not possible to continue or restart the quest. The quest may then be reactivated at the informer.

Added Text-to-speech to letters found in-game.

Added previews to color-blind and subtitle options. BALANCING Tweaked damage dealt and received values for the Lost Wolf boss encounter to reduce friction when playing on Drengr difficulty.

Rebalanced initial damage dealt with Harpoon Impalement Lvl 1 / 2. GAME IMPROVEMENTS PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY Improved performance and stability. GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION Addressed various graphics issues.

Addressed various clipping issues.

Addressed various NPC animation issues.

Addressed an issue that caused dummies to jitter when hit with a poison arrow. shake it off

(SPOILERS) Added some electricity to Mjolnir before picking it up.

Addressed an issue where war cries would repeat or loop oddly.

Addressed an issue where blowing the horn and starting to move with left foot forward could sometimes makes Eivor's feet glide.

(Photo Mode) Addressed an issue where zooming in on children with the Photo Mode camera would distort their face.

Addressed an issue where some Raven skins could be low res.

(PS4) Optimized some textures on PS4.

Addressed a texture issue near the Cicestre Abbey that caused players to desync when walking over the texture. QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, SIDE ACTIVITIES Addressed an issue in Legend of Beowulf where the clue marker would remain after it was investigated.

Addressed an issue in A Sticky Situation where the NPC would sometimes not spawn.

Addressed an issue where the player could get stuck fishing in The Baker's Plaint.

Addressed an issue in Fishing Lesson that under certain circumstances prevented players from completing the world event.

Addressed an issue where players are stuck after pledging to Lincolnscire after returning from Vinland.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in a boss fight during A Cruel Destiny. *Ah yes, A Cruel Destiny, indeed.*

Addressed an issue where some treasures wouldn't be at their location or couldn't be looted. (Grandbridgescire, Hamptunscire, Oxenefordscire, Eurvicscire)

Addressed an issue where players could receive an Online Service Error when trying to save.

Addressed an issue where players got blackscreen after building the blacksmith.

Addressed an issue where players didn't receive Storming the Walls after completing Severing the Lines.

Addressed an issue in To Serve the Light where Hytham would get stuck on the boat when randomly shooting arrows into the water.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from interacting with Settlement NPCs.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing Clues and Riddles.

Addressed an issue in the Absence of an Ealdorman that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue where the quest objective marker was pointing to a wrong destination in The Devil Has All the Best Tunes.

Addressed an issue in War Weary that prevented players from completing the quest when Ceolbert was accidentally killed.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from starting the Daughters of Lerion encounter. (Goneril, Cordelia)

Addressed an issue in Binding Fate that caused the boss to be stuck on a rock.

Addressed an issue where Estrid could get stuck in Taken.

Addressed an issue in Pluck the Quill where players would sometimes be unable to interact with Aelwyn.

Addressed an issue in Binding Fate that caused the boss to be stuck underground when using Dive of Valkyrie.

Addressed an issue in Price of Wisdom that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue in The Boar with the Golden Nose where the boar would sometimes disappear under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue in Bleeding the Leech where Erke would be at the wrong location.

Addressed an issue in Of Blood and Bonds where the players couldn't complete the quest or couldn't report back to Randvi.

Addressed an issue in The Prodigal Prince that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing the Old Cellar mystery.

Addressed an issue in A Rivalry for the Ages that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue where the Mari Lwyd disguise would not disappear after finishing the Glowecestrescire Arc. *everyone liked that dot jpg*

Addressed an issue in Road to Harmatia that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue where Knud could become stuck in A Little Problem.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from interacting with Ubba in Sons of Ragnar.

Addressed an issue where Basim was in a fight with NPCs before the start of Puppets and Prisoners.

Addressed an issue in Brewing Rebellion that prevented players from force-opening the door to the longhouse in Buckingham.

Addressed an issue in Bridges of Oppression that prevented players from completing the quest.

(Spoiler) Addressed an issue in King Killer that prevented Ivarr to reach the door to Rhodri's Room.

Addressed an issue in A Fiend out of Hell that prevented players from examining one of the cows. WORLD Addressed various misplaced textures or objects.

Addressed several instances where the player could become stuck.

Grounded a floating boat in Vinland. GAMEPLAY, COMBAT, AI Addressed various NPC behavior issues.

Addressed an issue where NPCs would sometimes return to a location they fled from that is still being raided.

Addressed an issue where whales would sometimes start their fleeing behavior mid-air.

Addressed an issue where Archery was blocked with M and K holding the SHIFT key.

Addressed an issue that caused players' line of sight to be blocked using incendiary or Poison traps with the predator bow.

Addressed an issue where guards would sometimes not react with hostility to watching Eivor burn members of their faction with oil jars. *I- uh nevermind. Moving on.*

Addressed an issue where NPCs could be killed by throwing corpses at them in Vinland.

Addressed an issue that removed Bjorn from the ship crew.

Addressed an issue with the Mentor's Set where the gear perk sometimes didn't activate even though 2-4 set pieces were equipped.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from controlling the raven when Q or E buttons were assigned to one of the move actions. ABILITIES, PERKS, SKILLS Addressed an issue where some ranged special abilities could incorrectly be used with guided arrows.

Addressed an issue where one NPC would not leave Eivor's side when Feign Death was used.

Addressed an issue where several abilities wouldn't work against hostile dogs.

Addressed an issue where Man's Best Friend would not unlock after completing the quest A Little Problem.

Addressed an issue with the Mentor's Set where the gear perk sometimes didn't activate even though 2-4 pieces of the set were equipped. USER INTERFACE / HUD Addressed various UI/HUD issues.

Addressed an issue where the arrow quantity could remain stuck at 12.

Addressed an issue where UI language changes weren't applied during combat.

The camera will now be closer to the character when browsing tattoos in the Animus Store.

Addressed an issue where color-blind previews would sometimes not be displayed in the menu.

Addressed an issue where color-blind values weren't applied to the Order of Ancient menu.

Addressed an issue where a blank box would appear in the Completed Quests list.

Addressed an issue where fall damage could be negated by opening the menu right before hitting the ground.

Addressed an issue where Auto Loot didn't work when an enemy was stun finished.

Addressed an issue where the Raculf Monastery couldn't be raided.

Addressed an issue where some icons were missing for newly acquired God Favors.

Addressed an issue where In-Game news sometimes wouldn't load correctly.

Addressed an issue that caused players to receive incorrect items when purchasing Vegvisir (Front) or Muninn (Front) schemes.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to acquire duplicates of Asgardian ship schemes. SYSTEM Added a respawn point just before the boss fight in Extended Family.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from fast traveling after 1.0.4.

Added force trigger feedback to bow shooting for Xbox/PlayStation controllers.

(Stadia) Addressed an issue that caused the time on the save not to reflect local time.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is available now for consoles, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.