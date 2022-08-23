A Valkyrie Elysium Demo Has Been Spotted on the PlayStation Network Database

Soon enough, players all over the world will be able to try out Valkyrie Elysium, as a playable demo is apparently releasing in the near future.

As reported by PlayStation Game Size, a playable demo for the upcoming action role-playing game by Square Enix has been spotted on the PlayStation Network database for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As the game launches next month on PlayStation consoles and a little later on PC, we shouldn't expect a PC demo to launch at the same time.

🚨 VALKYRIE ELYSIUM DEMO VERSION pic.twitter.com/NKhVpXZogB — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) August 23, 2022

Valkyrie Elysium is the latest entry in the Valkyrie series originally developed by tri-Ace. While the game will retain some of the mechanics of the previous entries in the series, such as the ability to summon Einherjar, Valkyrie Elysium will feel different from its predecessors, being a full-on action RPG.

Story

Long ago, Ragnarok—the End Times—loomed upon the realms.

The All-Father Odin, with the last of his strength, created an emissary of redemption, Valkyrie; her sole task being the salvation of a doomed world.

High-Speed Action RPG

Effortlessly soar through the battlefield and perform high-speed actions with the new Soul Chain system. Utilize a wide array of abilities and skills at the Valkyrie’s disposal to unleash devastating combos.

Combo & Divine Arts System

The “Arts Gauge” fills as players perform a continuous stream of attacks and maintain combos in Valkyrie Elysium. Consuming the Arts Gauge enables the Valkyrie to perform powerful, special techniques known as Divine Arts.

Valkyrie Elysium launches on September 29th on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will release on PC on November 11th.