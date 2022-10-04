Menu
Company

A Second Twitter Whistleblower Comes to Elon Musk’s Rescue by Claiming 30 Percent of the Platform’s Daily Active Users Are Bots

Rohail Saleem
Oct 4, 2022, 07:49 AM EDT
Elon Musk Twitter

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Elon Musk has suffered a number of setbacks recently in his attempt to legally extricate himself from the Twitter takeover agreement. However, a new whistleblower might just cast enough aspersions on Twitter's bot-related claims to provide the CEO of Tesla with a graceful exit.

As per the reporting by NY Post, a second whistleblower is currently mulling over the implications of testifying at the upcoming legal showdown between Elon Musk and Twitter, scheduled to commence on the 17th of October at the Delaware Court of Chancery. The would-be whistleblower, should he decide to become a part of the trial, is likely to cite an internal study conducted by Twitter a few years back, which had found that bots or fake accounts constituted as much as 30 percent of the platform's daily active users. In an interview with NY Post, the second whistleblower recalled that Twitter executives had laughed when they were informed about the study's findings, and said:

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Finally Start Editing Their Tweets

"We have always had a bot problem."

Bear in mind that the first Twitter whistleblower, who goes by the name Pieter "Mudge" Zatko, was the social media giant's security tzar until January 2022, when he was fired for allegedly raising the issue of chronic mismanagement at Twitter, including security lapses, technical shortcomings, and non-compliance with an already-signed privacy agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Mudge has alleged that Twitter's executives have neither the resources nor the willingness to investigate the true quantum of bots that populate the social media platform.

However, as we had noted in a recent post, Twitter has likely dotted all of the proverbial i's from a legal standpoint, creating significant hurdles for Elon Musk in the process. In order to justify his walking away from the agreement to acquire Twitter, Musk claims that the recent allegations by Mudge constitute a Material Adverse Effect – a materiality threshold to measure the negative effect of an event on the target business or a contract. Moreover, the CEO of Tesla also needs to show that Twitter made a fraudulent statement vis-à-vis the quantum of bots that populate its platform.

Elon Musk's stance, however, faces two major challenges. First, Twitter's legal team recently disclosed that the two independent experts appointed by Musk to gauge the quantum of bots or fake accounts that populate the social media platform actually negated the claims made by the CEO of Tesla, who at one point had claimed that as much as 90 percent of the engagements on Twitter might have been bot-driven. Specifically, Cyabra and CounterAction have now concluded that the quantum of fake accounts on Twitter was 11 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, in early July.

Second, Twitter uses monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs) as its key criterion to gauge user growth, which is very fuzzily defined in Twitter's own documents. As an illustration, this metric includes anyone who can potentially see ads or paid Twitter products. Consequently, even if the second whistleblower's claims are found to hold water, the implications of this discovery on the platform's mDAUs metric remain unclear.

Nonetheless, the second whistleblower's formal allegations, should they materialize in court, will provide a sizable psychological boost to Elon Musk's overarching allegations against Twitter, which recently suffered a major blow from the disclosure of bot-related findings by Cyabra and CounterAction.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order