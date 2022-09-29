Menu
Company

Morgan Stanley’s CEO Had Called Elon Musk a “Rocket Ship” on the Day the CEO of Tesla Announced His Bid for Twitter

Rohail Saleem
Sep 29, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT
Elon Musk vs. Twitter

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

In the ongoing no-holds-barred one-upmanship between Elon Musk and Twitter, peripheral actors in this soap-worthy saga are also gaining quite a lot of prominence. One such actor is the CEO of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, who is now under the public glare for endorsing Elon Musk’s original bid for Twitter in glowing terms.

While the formal legal battle between Elon Musk and Twitter is set to take place over a 5-day period starting on the 17th of October, the ongoing pre-trial proceedings at the Delaware Court of Chancery have raised two major hurdles for the CEO of Tesla.

Related StoryRamish Zafar
SpaceX Has Manufactured More Than One Million Starlink Dishes To Date Confirms Musk

First, Twitter’s legal team disclosed earlier this week that the two independent experts appointed by Elon Musk to gauge the quantum of bots or fake accounts that populate the social media platform actually negated the claims made by the CEO of Tesla, who at one point had claimed that as much as 90 percent of the engagements on Twitter might have been bot-driven. Specifically, Cyabra and CounterAction have now concluded that the quantum of fake accounts on Twitter was 11 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, in early July.

But there is more. Twitter uses monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs) as its key criterion to gauge user growth. The problem is: this metric is very arbitrary and fuzzy. Just look at the way Twitter defines this metric:

“[All] people, organizations, or other accounts who logged in or were otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on any given day through twitter.com, Twitter applications that are able to show ads, or paid Twitter products, including subscriptions.”

The core of the problem for Elon Musk is this deliberately vague standard that Twitter uses to quantify its user base. And the result is obvious to everyone. In recent pre-trial proceedings, Elon Musk’s lawyers have sought to play down the mDAU metric and focus on others, including UAM.

The second problem that Elon Musk is now facing relates to the allegations by Twitter that the CEO of Tesla withheld certain private communications. For instance, Musk’s legal team had failed to furnish his back and forth on the Signal app with investor Marc Andreessen in April. These messages were only discovered when Andreessen sent a screenshot of these messages to other Musk aides. While conceding the fault, Musk’s legal team recently ascribed this oversight to the speedy nature of the trial rather than a concerted effort to hide material facts.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Catch-22: Here Is Why One Law Professor Believes That Elon Musk Is Deliberately Diluting His Arguments in the Twitter Case

Moreover, Twitter has also accused Elon Musk of failing to furnish the text messages with the CEO of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, as well as Oracle’s Larry Ellison.

To this end, a screenshot of the conversation between Gorman and Elon Musk recently went viral. As you can see in the messages embedded in the tweet above, Gorman called the CEO of Tesla a “rocket ship” on the 25th of April when Musk first officially declared his intention to take Twitter private.

Of course, with Elon Musk now trying hard to wriggle out of a legally binding agreement to acquire Twitter at a nosebleed valuation, we doubt that the CEO of Morgan Stanley would be as effusive in his praise for the CEO of Tesla. Meanwhile, the drama continues.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order