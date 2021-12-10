A Plague Tale: Requiem New Trailer Provides First Gameplay Look

A new A Plague Tale: Requiem trailer has been shared online, providing the first look at the gameplay of the upcoming title by Asobo Studio.

The new trailer, which made its debut during The Game Awards 2021 show, shows Amicia and Hugo as they fend off more supernatural dangers as they venture down south following the destruction and subsequent escape from their homeland.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch as a Cloud Version sometime in 2022.