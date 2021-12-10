A Plague Tale: Requiem New Trailer Provides First Gameplay Look
A new A Plague Tale: Requiem trailer has been shared online, providing the first look at the gameplay of the upcoming title by Asobo Studio.
The new trailer, which made its debut during The Game Awards 2021 show, shows Amicia and Hugo as they fend off more supernatural dangers as they venture down south following the destruction and subsequent escape from their homeland.
A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch as a Cloud Version sometime in 2022.
Far across the sea, an island calls…
Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.
After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.
But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.
Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.
● Sequel to the award-winning adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence
● A spectacular grounded tale twisted by supernatural forces
● Use a variety of tools, sneak, fight, or unleash hell and rats
● Stunning visuals combine with an enthralling score
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter