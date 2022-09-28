Menu
AirPods Pro 2 is Almost Impossible to Repair, Reveals Teardown Video

Ali Salman
Sep 28, 2022, 02:48 PM EDT
AirPods Pro 2 Teardown

Apple released the new AirPods Pro 2 alongside the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. The latest iteration of the AirPods Pro features enhanced audio qualities and a new charging case with MagSafe capabilities. To give you a better look, iFixit gas shared a new teardown video of AirPods Pro 2, highlighting the internals and repairability of the earbuds.

Apple's Latest AirPods Pro 2 Teardown Shows Internals, Repairability, and Much More

iFixit's latest teardown of the AirPods Pro 2 offers a look at the internals of the earbuds as well as the charging case. The teardown confirms that the AirPods Pro remains unrepairable and damages the case when trying to access the internal components. Since the case breaks if you try to open it up, battery replacements are impossible for the most part.

Related Story
How to Edit Multiple Photos at The Same Time on iOS 16

iFixit says that AirPods are the most popular earbuds in the world but also the most unfixable. It also mentions that "With the AirPods Pro 2, the flagship line gets a boost, in all arenas, apparently, except the environment." The metal insert on the case for the lanyard is welded to the Lightning connector which is quite peculiar. It was recently discovered that the lanyard insert could potentially double as an antenna for the U! chip that allows for Find My support. You can check out the teardown video below for more details.

Take note that the AirPods Pro 2 is quite similar to its predecessor. If you are interested, the AirPods Pro 2 is available for $249 in the United States and you can pre-order from Apple's official website. This is all there is to it, folks. Also, be sure to check out the iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown and how Apple has wasted space after removing the physical SIM card tray. We will share more details on the AirPods Pro 2 teardown as soon as we have further details on the subject.

