3DMark Speed Way Benchmark Now Available, Test Your PCs Prowess In DX12 Ultimate & Ray Tracing

3DMark Speed Way benchmark is now available for download and lets users test their PC's capabilities in DX12 Ultimate & Ray Tracing.

UL Solutions will launch 3DMark Speed Way to offer DirectX 12 Ultimate users new tools to test and compare various compatible hardware being released

3DMark is the foremost benchmarking suite for testing the graphics and stability of gaming hardware and systems. 3DMark offers tests such as Time Spy/Time Spy Extreme, CPU Profile, Wild Life, and more. The software is available on Steam for $29.99. With the introduction of Speed Way, the cost of the suite and the Advanced Edition is now raised to $34.99.

If you own the 3DMark software from UL Solutions, you have the opportunity to purchase the Speed Way test as a downloadable upgrade for only $4.99. There is also a Professional Edition that includes an annual license. Still, customers with older license support will need to purchase a new one to access the new DirectX 12 Extreme-based testing suite.

Interestingly enough, Steam updated the company's policies, which will cause any licenses for the standalone version of 3DMark Advanced edition that are purchased after the release of 3DMark Speed Way (October 12, 2022), the available upgrade will not be available be added to customer's accounts.

Users can download the software from the UL Solutions website or from Steam.

Following is our own result of benching the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with a massive overclock. We got a score of 10,728 points so do show us what's the best you have managed with your hardware:

