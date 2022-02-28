UL Benchmarks Unveils 3DMark Speed Way: Utilizes Ray-Tracing, Real-Time Global Illumination, Mesh Shaders & VRR

UL Benchmarks has partnered with Lenovo and unveiled their latest 3DMark benchmark known as Speed Way. The new benchmark makes use of several DirectX 12 Ultimate features such as Real-Time Ray Tracing and Global Illumination along with Mesh Shaders and VRR to enhance both GPU performance and visual quality.

UL Benchmark Unveils 3DMark Speed Way Benchmark: Ray Tracing, Real-Time Global Illumination, Mesh Shaders, VRR & More

UL Benchmarks has stated that the benchmark will be coming to Steam later this year and teased it with two images, both of which are a work in progress and do not represent the target quality of the final product. With that said, the image quality is insane and you can already tell where the RT & Real-Time GI effects are being implemented on the futuristic bike. The benchmark will align with the next-gen GPU launches perfectly.

