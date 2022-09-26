Menu
343i Partner Certain Affinity Has Been Working on Something “Big” and “Unannounced” for Halo Infinite For the Past 2 Years

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 26, 2022, 09:59 AM EDT
Certain Affinity Halo Infinite

Certain Affinity, the Austin-based independent studio, has been working on something big and unannounced for Halo Infinite for quite some time now.

That’s what the studio’s new President and CEO, Paul Sams, has revealed during a recent interview with GamesBeat (as picked by Twitter user Klobrille). The studio was founded in 2006 by Max Hoberman and various other ex-Bungie employees, and since then, the studio has been working on various Halo DLC maps as well as helping out 343 Industries on Halo 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Halo Infinite.

Earlier this year, Certain Affinity already announced that it would be deepening its partnership with 343 Industries, and the studio now provided some additional details about this intensified relationship with the Microsoft-owned studio. Exact details weren’t shared, but Sams did reveal that his team has been working on something “new” for more than two years now with a team of close to 100 developers.

The biggest thing we’re doing that’s public right now, for more than two years now we’ve been working on Halo Infinite doing something that–they’re very prescriptive about what we can say, Certain Affinity’s President and CEO said. “But we’re doing something unannounced, and we’re doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design. It’s something big and new for the franchise. But I can’t say any more about it. That’s our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that.”

Halo Infinite is available globally now for Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game launched back in November of 2021, and will soon finally be getting the new Forge Mode.

What are your thoughts on this? What is Certain Affinity working on for Infinite? Will we be getting an expansion or something entirely different? Hit the comments down below, but as always, play nicely.

