The 3 Course Django Developer Certification Bundle Is Up For A 95% Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Becoming a developer isn’t as difficult as it was once believed to be. You just need the right courses and teachers to help you get ahead. Wccftech is going to help you and we are offering an amazing discount offer on the 3 Course Django Developer Certification Bundle. The offer on this bundle will expire in just a few days, so you should avail it as soon as you can.

3 Course Django Developer Certification Bundle Features

The 3 courses will help you hone your skills and help you use Python and Django like a pro. The courses have been designed by Nick Walter and he is an expert in his field. Here are highlights of what the 3 Course Developer Bundle has in store for you:

Making Websites with Python & Django 3: The Ultimate Beginner's Guide - Boot Up This Web Framework Written In Python & Develop Websites Fast

Access 69 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to start a new project & create apps within a project

Run a project in a virtual environment using Virtualenv

Understand how to work w/ templates & debug

Explore authentication & user accounts

Build 3 websites using Django

Making APIs with Django & Python - Use the REST Framework to Quickly Make APIs for Your Django Projects

Access 27 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7

Be familiar with the Django REST Framework

Creating a Reddit clone

Add an API to an existing project

Learn how to use Curl & test APIs

Intermediate Django: Forms, Class Based Views & AJAX - Learn How to Create Forms, Class Based Views & Use AJAX with Django

Access 39 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7

Learn why Pipenv is so much better than pip & virtualenv separately

Get your site up & running quickly with these awesome built in views

Learn to connect with the YouTube API for data

Create a starting point for any database

Make deploying your project simple & fast w/ Heroku

Original Price 3 Course Django Developer Bundle: $597

Wccftech Discount Price 3 Course Django Developer Certification Bundle: $25.99