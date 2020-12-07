2022 iPhone Series to Reportedly Use Components From Samsung to Make 10x Periscope Zoom Lenses

The 2022 iPhone lineup is far from reaching customers, but if you wanted to experience unprecedented levels of zoom like never before, you’ll have to wait a while to see these handsets in action. According to a new report, Apple is expected to source parts from Samsung to allow the newer models to zoom up to ten times the normal level without compromising image quality.

Currently, Optical Zoom on the Latest iPhones Is Limited to 2.5x

The latest report from The Elec talks about Samsung’s Electro-Mechanics division, supplying actuators and lenses to LG. In turn, LG would use these components to manufacture the folded or periscope camera to Apple. The report states that this move should help Apple maintain its business relationship with LG and avoid any legal battles in the future related to patent issues.

It is disappointing that Android flagship smartphones are providing 5x-10x zoom capabilities, while Apple is stuck with a 2.5x optical zoom on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. While we can agree that Apple prefers quality and waits for the technology to mature before using it on their devices, it’s about time we see improved zoom capabilities offered on these models. After all, if you’re paying a premium, we should expect some advancements in the camera department, not that the optics on the iPhone 12 are terrible in any way.

In related news, the iPhone 13 Pro Max slated to arrive next year could be one of the first models from Apple to get support for 8K video recording. Aside from this, Apple could incorporate an anamorphic lens that will introduce improved stability when recording any footage, showing that the technology giant takes smartphone video capture very seriously.

While that is all the information we have for you at this time, do let us know down in the comments on what else you’d like to see from the 2022 iPhone series? We’re sure our readers have an entire list prepared, so inform us below.

Image Credits - iFixit

News Source: The Elec