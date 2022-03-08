New iPhone SE Doesn’t Ship with a Charger, But You Do Get a USB-C to Lightning Cable

Apple's 2022 iPhone SE retail box contents have been revealed and it does not include a charger, but you do get a USB-C to Lightning cable.

2022 iPhone SE Retail Box Contents Include the iPhone itself, USB-C to Lightning Cable, No Charger

The trend of removing chargers from the retail packaging continues and the iPhone SE 2022 ships without a USB charger in the box. However, if you do plan on buying this new phone from Apple, then you will be pleased to learn that it does ship with a USB-C to Lightning cable this time around which is not a bad inclusion at all, except that you lose on the USB-C charger completely. We're certain you have one of those lying around somewhere.

With the iPhone SE 2022, you get the iPhone itself, instruction manuals and of course the USB-C to Lightning cable only, nothing else. Needless to say that this iPhone will ship in a very thin box as well, which is believed to be better for the environment.

While the retail box contents of the iPhone SE 2022 might be a deal-breaker, but the phone itself really makes up for it in the features department. You get the most powerful chip in a smartphone with the A15 Bionic, support for 5G, faster wired charging with a 20W adapter and more.

If you're looking to get a USB-C charger for your iPhone SE, then make sure it supports 20W or faster output speeds so you can charge the thing up from zero to 50 in just half an hour. If you don't believe in having wires around either, then getting a wireless charger with support for 7.5W charging speeds is the way to go.

