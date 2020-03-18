2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Productivity apps are all the rage now. They make life easier and help improve our terrible management skills. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle. The bundle includes an amazing collection of 9 Mac apps that will make your device smarter and make all your tasks easier and manageable. The offer is going to expire in 5 days, so avail it as soon as you can.

2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle features

The bundle contains 9 apps for Graphics, PDFs, VPN, Productivity and much more. All the applications have been created and brought to you by software experts. The apps have been used by people all around the world and have been heavily reviewed. Here are highlights of what the 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle has in store for you:

PDF Reader Pro: Premium License

Installed on Over 60 Million Devices Around the World! Give Your Mac the Power to Edit Text, Replace Images & More on PDFs

Amadine: The Ultimate Vector Graphics Software for Mac

Bring the Craziest Ideas to Life with This App’s User-Friendly Tools & Programs

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription (1 Device)

This Feature-Rich VPN Lets You Browse & Download Safely & with Supreme Speeds

Focus Website & Application Blocker: Unlimited Plan

Block Out Distracting Websites & Apps and Create an Optimal Work Environment in Just One Click

Movavi Photo Editor

Take Complete Control of Photo Editing Processes with Ease & Create Flawless Masterpieces

MultiDock App Organizer

Systemize Favorite Folders, Files & Applications on Your Mac Using Panels

Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription

This Well-Reviewed Tool Protects Your Online Identity with Encrypted Passwords & Form Autofill

WindowSwitcher: Lifetime License

Keep Your Mac Desktop Organized by Managing All Your Windows in One Interface

ZapReader: Lifetime Subscription

Read Faster & Comprehend More by Harnessing the Techniques of the World's Most Respected Speed-Readers

Original Price 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle: $1315.41

Wccftech Discount Price 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle: $29.99