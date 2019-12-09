2020 iPhone 12 Will Have a Larger Battery Due to Improved Circuits

Apple's new iPhone 12 models in 2020 will have improved circuits which will be smaller in size, and will give space for larger batteries. This has been revealed by Korean website The Elec, who have cited industry sources for the news report.

The improved circuits in the report refer to the battery protection module. A battery protection module is used to prevent over-heating and over-charging so that the battery lasts longer and is safe to use. In iPhone 12, Apple will use a custom battery protection module, which would be 50% smaller in size than the current one used in iPhone 11. This should free up more space for larger batteries.

Korea's ITM Semiconductor will be supplying the new battery protection module. They will achieve a smaller size by combining the protection circuit with a MOSFET and PCB, which would eliminate the need for a holder case.

Apple already improved battery life in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. With iPhone 11 Pro, the improvements have been huge. iPhone 11 lasts 4 hours longer, while the iPhone 11 Pro lasts 5 hours longer, compared to predecessors. This has been a result of improved efficiency in the A13 Bionic chip as well as larger batteries. It is great news for customers to know that Apple will not stop there, and will continue to improve iPhone battery life in 2020.

Along with battery improvements, iPhone 12 is expected to ship with a new design that resembles iPhone 4's design language. It will also have support for 5G, a 120Hz ProMotion display, a faster A14 processor, an improved camera system with a Time of Flight sensor for augmented reality improvements, and much more. All iPhone 12 models in 2020 will also ship with OLED displays, including the non-Pro model.

iPhone SE 2, expected to be named iPhone 9, will likely not contain these improvements as it will be a low-cost model which will resemble iPhone 8 closely in features. The only changes would be faster internals, including an A13 processor and 3GB RAM.

