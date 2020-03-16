2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now

Acquiring new skills is essential especially for your career growth. If you are sitting at home trying to practice social distancing because of COVID-19 then getting new skills will help you pass that time easily. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle. The offer is available for a few days, so avail it right away and get started on your new set of skills.

2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 11 detailed courses. Each course has been designed by an expert with years of industry experience. Here are highlights of what the 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle has in store for you:

Arduino Step-by-Step: Getting Started

For the New Arduino Maker! Learn All the Basic Concepts, Tools & Skills of the Arduino Programming Environment

Arduino Step-by-Step: Getting Serious

Extend Your Knowledge of Arduino Components & Techniques and Build New Skills

ESP32 for Busy People

Get Started with This Powerful Microcontroller & Be Ready to Build Mini to Large IoT Projects

ESP32 Unleashed

Use the ESP32 DevKit & Create an Amazing Internet of Things Gadget

Arduino: Make an IoT Monitoring Gadget

Create a Gadget that Posts Your Environment Data to a Web Logging Service

Make an Arduino Remote-Controlled Car

The Ardu-Auto Project! Use Arduino Components, Software & Prototyping Techniques to Build Your Own Custom Creation

Advanced Arduino Boards & Tools

Learn About Advanced Debugging & Editing tools, Cloud-Based Automation, and Arduino-PC Collaboration

Arduino Robotics with the mBot

Explore STEM Education with Tech Explorations & Learn Arduino Robotics with the mBot

Raspberry Pi: Learn to Mine Cryptocurrencies

Get Insider Understanding of the Mechanics of How Monetary Value is Created Through Programming

Raspberry Pi: Learn to Mine Cryptocurrencies (eBook)

Put Your Crypto Mining Knowledge into Practice by Creating an Actual Project

Maker Education Revolution (eBook)

Apply the Educational Methods of Inventors & Innovators for the Benefit of Students and Children

Original Price 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle: $479.98

Wccftech Discount Price 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle: $74.99