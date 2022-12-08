Discover Samsung 2022: $1,100 Discount on Rotating Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor

Samsung's annual Discover Samsung Event is now live. The event brings massive discounts across the company's ecosystem, sometimes getting you better prices than even Black Friday. This year the company is planning a few daily deals of the day along with other discounts starting today until December 15. The tech giant is starting the event with the "Deal of the Day" offer on its in-vogue rotating Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor.

Priced for $3,499.99, Odyssey Ark saw a $700 discount during Black Friday promotions. But you can now get your hands on this right out-of-Star-Trek 1000R 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen for $2,399.99 for the next 22-ish hours.

[Note that Samsung is advertising a $1,000 discount on the DS page, but when you add it to the cart and check out, the discount actually is $1,100, and the price comes down to $2,399.99; this could be a temporary system glitch, but even a $1000 discount is a big one since this is the latest model.]

Ark's 1000R curved screen matches the natural curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. But things start to get fabulous when that curve is also rotating!

Prepare for victory and minimize game disruptions with a 165hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response time and variable refresh rate support with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Quantum Mini-LED achieves next-generation depth to deliver exceptional picture quality, enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Sound Dome technology for immersive surround sound. Find your perfect display by rotating the screen to Cockpit Mode. With one touch of our model-exclusive Ark Dial, adjust screen size and ratio to enjoy multiple content sources at once.

Rotate your 55" Odyssey Ark to Cockpit Mode with the Ark Dial controller

Overwhelm yourself with an adrenaline-fueled experience enhanced through the solar-powered Ark Dial that gives you quick controls to various functions, including Flex Move Screen, MultiView, Quick Settings, and Game Bar.

One tap on the Ark Dial, and you can adjust everything just as you like. Ark becomes your personal gaming cockpit with the Cockpit Mode. Tilt and pivot for an optimal screen environment, and paired with ambient Eclipse Lighting, you are in a world of your own, experiencing a world-bending immersion. With six different layouts, you will always have the ideal winning position.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen transports you to the gaming worlds of your choice. Packed full of the latest technologies and features, here are only some of those specs:

Curvature: 1000R

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Active Display Size (H x V): 1209.6(H) x 680.4(V)

Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical): 178°(H)/178°(V)

Brightness (Typical): 600 | Peak Brightness (Typical): 1000 cd/㎡ | Brightness (Min): 420

Static Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1 (Static) | Dynamic Contrast Ratio: Mega DCR

Response Time: 1ms(GtG)

HDR10+, HDR10+ Gaming

Adaptive Picture, Quantum Dot Color, Auto Source Switch+, Game bar 2.0, Eco Light Sensor

Ark Dial (Included in Box)

Head to Samsung to get this 55" Odyssey Ark 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen 2022 for $2,399.99 instead of $3,499.99 with an additional $100 off when you enroll in other Samsung Offer Programs (Education, First Responders, Government, and others). You can also bundle Ark with 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 SSD 2TB and get both for a total of $2,420.98 instead of $3,739.98 (total discount of $1,319).

Other Deals of the Day include up to a $1,500 discount on Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV and a 35% discount on USB Type-C Flash Drive 128GB.

