10.2-inch iPad Back on Sale Again, Instantly Save $80, Starting at $249

No need to spend $329 on a brand new 10.2-inch iPad 7 as Apple is officially offering the tablet at a discounted price on Amazon.

Save $80 on a Brand New 32GB Wi-Fi iPad 7 Tablet, Cellular Models Also Heavily Discounted

The 10.2-inch iPad is a surprising little tablet in a lot of ways. Apart from the fact that this is a great media consumption device, it's a potential laptop replacements for a lot of users out there. Just snap a Smart Keyboard into place and you'll be good to go in a few seconds.

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

Under the hood you can expect an A10 Fusion processor to handle all your daily tasks. While some may argue that the A10 processor is from the iPhone 7 era and several underpowered, but that's not the case here at all. Thanks to the fusion of hardware and software, iPadOS runs like a charm on this tablet so you won't notice any slowdowns at all, until or unless you want this tablet to export 6K footage and nothing else. Only then it might become a problem.

Given how fast the 10.2-inch iPad tends to sell out, it's best that you grab hold of this deal right now if you want to save $80 instantly. Apple's latest tablet for a low price of just $249 sounds like a dream these days but it's very, very real.

Cellular models of the 10.2-inch iPad are also on sale and that's the version I will highly recommend getting for the ultimate iPad experience while you are out and about.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $249