ZOTAC Announces a Pair of GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 Graphics Cards

ZOTAC has announced two new GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics cards, the ZOTAC GTX 1650 GDDR6, and the ZOTAC GTX 1650 GDDR6 AMP. Both of these GTX 1650 graphics card feature GDDR6 memory chips. The main difference between these two cards is the attached cooler, as well as the factory overclock, applied to these cards. Sadly, no pricing has been revealed for either of these cards, but they are expected to land in the price point of roughly $140 - 160.

These two ZOTAC GTX 1650 graphics cards feature GDDR6 memory, and a factory overclock, which will make these cards a fantastic deal if priced correctly

The ZOTAC GTX 1650 GDDR6, with a model number of ZT-T16520F-10L, is most likely going to be the more budget orientated card. This is due to the smaller fan, which is just 90 mm in size, and the "Sunflower" heatsink the combination of these two features allows this graphics card to offer its small size allowing for a broad range of compatibility with cases and systems.

This graphics card features a length of just 5.94 inches and is powered by only the PCIe slot. This means that your system will look cleaner, having less wired, and less clutter internally. This card also features a slight overclock pushing the boost clock of the card up to 1,620 MHz.

The higher variant of the GTX 1650 GDDR6 is the ZOTAC GTX 1650 GDDR6 AMP, which features two 70 mm fans and a wide array aluminum heatsink. The dual 70 mm fan allows more airflow and longer circulation with static pressure optimized fans. These fans cool the wide array aluminum heatsink provides for full coverage heatsink, which allows for maximum heat dissipation.

This card features a length of 6.39 inch which allows this card to fit into virtually any system with no issue. This card also has a factory overclock, which makes the boost clock speed slightly higher when compared to the ZOTAC GTX 1650 GDDR6, this cards boost clock speed is 1,650 MHz.

For connectivity, both of these cards feature a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0b, and a Dual-Link DVI-D. This allows both of these cards to feature multi-monitor support. No pricing for either of these cards has been announced at this time, but pricing should range from $140 to $160.

