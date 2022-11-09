Zoom Video Conferencing is Speeding its Way to Tesla

If you own a Tesla, there is good news for you as Zoom will soon make its way to the car as a video conferencing tool for those who are on the go. Drivers will be able to participate in video and audio calls without having to use their phones.

You Will Soon be Able to Make or Join Zoom Calls Straight from Your Tesla

The announcement was made by Zoom's Group Product Manager Natasha Walia during the Zoomtopia 2022 Event on Tuesday alongside a video demonstration of the service working in a Tesla Model Y. The Zoom app would likely be using Tesla's in-cabin camera located right above the rearview mirror. This would allow the Tesla owners to see exactly what the camera monitors and then use it as a live feed, too.

You can check the video below.

For those wondering, the main reason for having a cabin camera is so it can monitor just how attentive the driver is while Autopilot is running, this would allow the vehicle to deliver audible alerts or warnings, though the feature was previously talked about in light of privacy. If Zoom is utilizing the cabin camera, then there are going to be additional concerns about the access and permission granted to third-party apps.

At the time of writing, the Zoom integration does not have an official release date but it will be coming to "all new Tesla models soon." Other details are also missing at the moment. We still don't know if Zoom will only work on Wi-Fi or if Tesla owners who are paying for the Premium Connectivity add-on can make calls using the car's data plan.