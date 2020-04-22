Zoom has been the talk of the town for some time now. Ever since we learned that there are some issues that Zoom still has to work on, things started heating up for this video calling service. The founder Eric Yuan did talk about how they will be working on fixing everything is wrong with Zoom.

It seems that the company is working on improving the issues as they just released the 5.0 update and it brings some notable changes to the service and good ones, to say the least.

Latest Zoom Update Brings a Lot of Notable and Many Needed Changes, Assuring a Better User Experience

The highlight here is that service now supports 256-bit GCM encryption. However, the company is not done yet because they are looking forward to making the overall experience even better. Zoom stated in a blog post that,

Today we announced robust security enhancements with the upcoming general availability of Zoom 5.0, a key milestone in our 90-day plan to proactively identify, address, and enhance the security and privacy capabilities of the Zoom platform. By adding support for AES 256-bit GCM encryption, Zoom will provide increased protection for meeting data and resistance against tampering.

CEO Eric Yuan further went on and stated,

"I am proud to reach this step in our 90-day plan, but this is just the beginning. We built our business by delivering happiness to our customers. We will earn our customers' trust and deliver them happiness with our unwavering focus on providing the most secure platform."

Zoom also states that this encryption is going to make sure that users remain as secure as possible. You even have a security icon where you can see all the security-related features should you want to have proper information on what's going on. There are a lot of new features that Zoom has included in the latest update, and needless to say, this update was much needed considering how Zoom is one of the most used services around the world.

You can check out all the details in the blog post that we linked earlier.