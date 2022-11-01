Zhaoxin Launches KX-6000G High-Performance & KH-40000 Server CPUs For China’s Domestic PC Market

Zhaoxin has officially introduced its next-generation KX-6000G High-Performance & KH-40000 Server CPUs for China's domestic PC market.

China Gets Up To 32 Core Server & 4 Core High-Performance PC CPUs By Zhaoxin

China's domestic chipmaker, Zhoaxin, has announced the official launch of its next-generation CPU lineup that targets the server and consumer PC segment. The two chips are based on a 16nm node and are aimed at a diverse portfolio of workloads. We first have the Kaisheng KH-40000 server chip family which features up to 32 cores and can also be run in a dual-socket configuration for up to 64 cores. Then we have the more mainstream consumer parts, the Kaixian KX-6000G which are aimed at high-performance PCs and embedded platforms with a total of four cores and onboard graphics.

Server processor based on a new generation of Yongfeng's self-developed micro-architecture -- Kaisheng KH-40000

Kaisheng KH-40000 series processors are based on Zhaoxin's new self-developed micro-architecture - "Yongfeng", with a reference frequency of 2.0/2.2GHz and a maximum operating frequency of 2.7GHz. A single processor can integrate 32 cores, provide 64MB cache, support dual-channel 64-core interconnection, and access memory bandwidth up to 200GB/s.

The 64-core server product developed based on the dual-channel KH-40000 processor can support up to 4TB DDR4 ECC memory, and provide 128 Lane PCIe lanes, as well as mainstream I/O interfaces such as SATA and USB, which can better meet the requirements of multiple server applications. Core, multi-memory, multi-PCIe expansion, and other application requirements.

Kaisheng KH-40000 is compatible with the x86 instruction set, supports SM2, SM3, and SM4 acceleration instructions support processor and IO virtualization technology, supports secure boot technology and national standard trusted computing system, supports server-level RAS, and further enhances The BMC management function provides stronger support and guarantee for users' needs for information security, product reliability, availability, serviceability, and operation and maintenance.

Features:

New CPU Core Microarchitecture

16nm process, support LGA package

Base frequency 2.0/2.2GHz, maximum operating frequency 2.7GHz

Up to 32 cores/32 threads

Up to 64MB cache, supporting on-chip interconnect and multi-way interconnect technology

Support up to 8-channel DDR4 RDIMM/UDIMM, 3DS RDIMM, up to 2TB or 4TB (dual socket)

Support up to 128×PCIe 3.0, 8×USB 3.2 Gen1, 16×SATA 3.2 and other interfaces

Compatible with x86 32/64-bit instructions, SSE4.2/AVX/AVX2 extended instructions, SM2, SM3 and SM4 accelerated instructions

Support processor and IO virtualization technology

The Kaisheng KH-40000 series processors released this time are available in 32-core, 16-core, and 12-core versions, which are suitable for cloud computing, big data analysis, video processing, database backup, high-performance storage, and ultra-high-performance storage. The construction and deployment of solutions such as integrated all-in-one computers and workstations can meet the diverse computing needs of users.

A New Generation of High-Performance PC/Embedded Processors -- Kaixian KX-6000G

Kaixian KX-6000G is a new 4-core processor product launched by Zhaoxin for notebooks, all-in-one computers, cloud terminals, and low-power embedded computing platforms. The maximum operating frequency is 3.3GHz, and the GPU supports DX12, OpenCL1.2, OpenGL4 .6 standard, supports 4K display and hardware-accelerated 4K video codec, and adds support for SM2 accelerated instructions.

Compared with the previous generation products, the performance of Kaixian KX-6000G series processors has been greatly improved, the graphics performance has increased by 4 times, the energy efficiency ratio has increased by 60%, the package thickness has been reduced by 26%, and the standby power consumption has been reduced by 50%, further improving the ultra-thin PC products such as notebook computers, all-in-one computers, and cloud terminals, as well as the user experience of products such as fanless Box PCs, industrial-grade tablets, power management machines, and OPS computing modules.

Features:

16nm process

Up to 3.3GHz, 4 cores, 4MB cache

Support dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory

Support DP/HDMI/VGA interface, support 4K display, compared with the previous generation product, the integrated display performance is improved by 4 times

Support 16×PCIe 3.0, 4×USB3.2 Gen1, 2×USB 2.0, 2×SATA 3.2 and SPI/LPC and other peripheral interfaces

Compatible with x86 32/64-bit instructions, SSE4.2/AVX extension instructions, SM2, SM3 and SM4 accelerated instructions

Support processor and IO virtualization technology

With better computing performance, graphics performance, battery life, stability, and reliability, the KX-6000G series processors can provide assistance to users' diverse needs and industry application innovations.