ZenMate Says Evil Halloween Spirits Attacked Its VPN Prices! 80% Off, 6 Free Months, and 30 Days Money-Back Guarantee

From being reserved for tech savvy users to becoming a necessity for every user, VPNs are no longer designed and built for a small niche. While this means more and more products are being launched, it's also becoming a tedious process to find the right product for you that not only protects your identity and helps you get the games and apps that may be restricted in your region, but is also easy to use and doesn't keep logs.

ZenMate is a Virtual Private Network software that helps you connect to a safe server from a remote location, and encrypts your data with military-grade technology. This means you can hide your IP address and stay safe and anonymous when browsing online.

It also has a no-logs policy, which means your internet activity is truly safe. As far as ease of usage is concerned, ZenMate is super user-friendly - one click and you are all set.

ZenMate is currently available in several packages:

You can get it for just $2.20 / month (80% discount), when you get the 18-months package. You will be billed $39.96 for 18 months. The monthly package costs $10.99 / month (billed every month). Or, get the 6-months package at $5.39 / month. You will be billed $32.34 every 6 months.

Connect to servers from over 74 countries through this made in Germany software and protect your identity and/or unblock live streaming services to watch all the sporting events and get through other restrictions.

Don't use dodgy reddit streams to watch games. You're exposing your entire internet data and sensitive information like your passwords or banking details. ZenMate VPN ensures you'll have lightning fast speeds and you'll never have to deal with a slow connection. We have servers in over 74 different countries worldwide and you can connect to any of them with the click of a button. We even have servers optimized for sports streaming services like Eurosport and Fox Sports.

Remember, it all comes with a 30 days money back guarantee, which means you can test drive it and get your money back if you don't like the product.