Ys IX Monstrum Nox Is Coming West, Falcom President Suggests

Ys IX Monstrum Nox has been released on PlayStation 4 in Japan last year, and it seems like it will eventually release in the West.

Speaking in a new interview with Gematsu, Nihon Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo confirmed that preparations are being made to release Ys IX Monstrum Nox in the West. While this isn't an official confirmation, at this point it's pretty much a given that the game will be released in North America and Europe.

The Witcher 3 Sold 28 Million Copies Worldwide; 53% of 2019 Sales Were on PC, 11% on Nintendo Switch

Kondo also touched upon a Western release of Zero no Kiseki and Ao no Kiseki, which are getting a new PlayStation 4 release.

I very much regret that we were unable to release Zero and Ao [in the west]. I think that releasing on PlayStation 4 will lead to an opportunity to release these games in North America and Europe. As for Ys IX, preparations are currently underway for release [in the west].

The latest entry in the Ys series released in the west is Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. The game is one of the best entries in the series, featuring great gameplay and an engaging story.

It took years for Falcom to develop the perfect entry in the series, and with Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of Dana, they finally managed to do so by refining the renewed story focus and gameplay mechanics introduced in Ys Seven without taking away what makes the series so enjoyable. With a well-executed, albeit not really original story, charming cast, fast paced battle system, engaging boss battles, tight challenge level and plenty of side-content, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of Dana is without a doubt the best entry in the series and one of the best action role-playing games released this year.

Ys IX Monstrum Nox is now available on PlayStation 4 in Japan. We will keep you updated on the Western release as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.