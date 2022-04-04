YouTube Video Sharing Now Available on Snapchat for Android and iOS

Snapchat added a feature that would let you share your current YouTube Music playlist or track and now, you will be able to directly share YouTube videos to Snapchat for both Android and iOS.

Snapchat introduced this new change in an official blog post and for those wondering, this feature means that copying and pasting is not something that you would require thanks to the fact that there is now a direct interaction in YouTube's Share Sheet. This does mean that sending clips to friends or adding video links to Story posts is now a lot more streamlined.

Snapchat Users Can Now Share YouTube Videos Seamlessly

This is what Snapchat had to say.

Starting today, all Snapchatters across iOS and Android can seamlessly share their favorite YouTube videos with their friends straight through the Snapchat Camera – no more pesky copying and pasting required!

The news is certainly big because this will be the first time that YouTube links on Snapchat are going to have a mini-player sticker or animation. If you send or receive a Snap with a YouTube link embedded, you can simply tap the sticker and it will open the video in the YouTube app or in a browser-based on the recipient's device settings.

This is the first time that YouTube links can be shared visually to Snapchat Stories and one-on-one Snaps, while still accessing the Camera and full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools for self expression. Our tappable YouTube stickers bring Snapchatters directly to the video within the YouTube app or in their preferred mobile browser.

Thankfully, the process is not that difficult. You just have to open the YouTube app on your Android phone and then tap the "Share" button. At the top of YouTube's Share Sheet, you will now get the Snapchat logo, and tapping it will directly open it within the app and will allow you to place in a recent video, photo, or Story. You now don't have to send low-res, grainy videos with this feature.