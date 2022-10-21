YouTube Premium is Now More Expensive in Certain Regions

There were rumors that YouTube is introducing a 4K paywall and although the company has decided to put an end to that. There is some other bad news for YouTube Premium users as the company has started notifying the users of a price change for the YouTube Premium Family Plan.

YouTube Has Decided to Charge More for YouTube Premium Plan in Certain Regions and No One Knows Why

According to YouTube Premium Family Plan users, the company is changing the prices in several regions like the U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Japan. It is worth noting that the price is only applicable to the Family Plan in these regions, the subscribers in Turkey and Argentina are also seeing an increased price of Individual membership.

In the email, YouTube mentioned that these price changes "will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022. To check the status of your account and billing information, go to your Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here." However, the company has given zero explanations for the price increase.

For those wondering, if you are in the U.S. or Canada, you will have to pay $22.99 per month (up from $17.99) for the Family Plan. If you are not in the U.K. or Japan, you will have to pay £19.99 and ¥2,280 (previously £17.99 and ¥1,780) from the next billing cycle. However, for those wondering, the original YouTube Red Family Plan subscribers will be switched to the new pricing starting April next year. You can check out all the pricing changes below.

Country Old Price Updated Price United States $17.99 $22.99 Canada $17.99 $22.99 U.K. £17.99 £19.99 New Zealand 19.99 NZD 29.99 NZD Japan ¥1,780 ¥2,280 Turkey (Individual plan) 16.99 TRY 29.99 TRY Turkey (Family plan) 29.99 TRY 59.99 TRY Argentina (Individual plan) 119 ARS 389 ARS Argentina (Family plan) 179 ARS 699 ARS

Additionally, YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. who subscribed through the Apple App Store will have to pay $29.99 a month for the Family Plan starting next month. As mentioned before, the price hike currently does not have any effect on the Individual plan in the U.S., Canada, U.K., New Zealand, and Japan but could change in the future.

Source: Reddit (1), Twitter (1,2)