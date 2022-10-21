Menu
Company

YouTube Premium is Now More Expensive in Certain Regions

Furqan Shahid
Oct 21, 2022, 09:00 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
YouTube Premium is Now More Expensive in Certain Regions

There were rumors that YouTube is introducing a 4K paywall and although the company has decided to put an end to that. There is some other bad news for YouTube Premium users as the company has started notifying the users of a price change for the YouTube Premium Family Plan.

YouTube Has Decided to Charge More for YouTube Premium Plan in Certain Regions and No One Knows Why

According to YouTube Premium Family Plan users, the company is changing the prices in several regions like the U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Japan. It is worth noting that the price is only applicable to the Family Plan in these regions, the subscribers in Turkey and Argentina are also seeing an increased price of Individual membership.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Pixel 7a Launch is Imminent, at Least That’s What Amazon Wants You to Believe It

In the email, YouTube mentioned that these price changes "will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022. To check the status of your account and billing information, go to your Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here." However, the company has given zero explanations for the price increase.

For those wondering, if you are in the U.S. or Canada, you will have to pay $22.99 per month (up from $17.99) for the Family Plan. If you are not in the U.K. or Japan, you will have to pay £19.99 and ¥2,280 (previously £17.99 and ¥1,780) from the next billing cycle. However, for those wondering, the original YouTube Red Family Plan subscribers will be switched to the new pricing starting April next year. You can check out all the pricing changes below.

Country Old Price Updated Price
United States $17.99 $22.99
Canada $17.99 $22.99
U.K. £17.99 £19.99
New Zealand 19.99 NZD 29.99 NZD
Japan ¥1,780 ¥2,280
Turkey (Individual plan) 16.99 TRY 29.99 TRY
Turkey (Family plan) 29.99 TRY 59.99 TRY
Argentina (Individual plan) 119 ARS 389 ARS
Argentina (Family plan) 179 ARS 699 ARS

 

Additionally, YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. who subscribed through the Apple App Store will have to pay $29.99 a month for the Family Plan starting next month. As mentioned before, the price hike currently does not have any effect on the Individual plan in the U.S., Canada, U.K., New Zealand, and Japan but could change in the future.

Source: Reddit (1), Twitter (1,2)

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order