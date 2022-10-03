Menu
Company

YouTube Premium Could Become the Only Way to Stream 4K Content

Furqan Shahid
Oct 3, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT
YouTube Premium Could Become the Only Way to Stream 4K Content
Credits: Unsplash/Souvik Banarjee

If the latest rumors are to be taken seriously, then soon, you might need YouTube Premium to watch 4K videos on the platform.

Based on the screenshots posted by YouTube users on various forums such as Reddit and Twitter, it seems that YouTube Premium will become the only way to watch 4K videos on the website, and this move might not sit well with a lot of people.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Leaked Pixel Watch Marketing Material Reveals Everything There is About the Upcoming Smartwatch

YouTube Resorts to Locking 4K Video Playback for YouTube Premium Users Only

Some users have recently started noticing this on iOS and across other platforms as well. YouTube now simply says that if you want to watch videos in 4K, you will have to subscribe to YouTube Premium subscriber. However, at this point, you need to know that this feature is not appearing for everyone, and we are not sure if the company is going to move forward with this plan.

Another important thing to note here is that the standard YouTube Premium plan is going to cost you $11.99 in the United States and for the price you are paying, you are getting an ad-free video experience, background playback, the ability to download videos for offline viewing, and more. At the time of writing, we are not sure if the next feature to come to YouTube Premium is going to be this 4K option or not but if the company does implement this, I believe it will be in bad faith because you are simply taking away a feature that is already available to everyone and lock it behind a paywall.

Are you willing to go ahead and spend $11.99 just so you can watch YouTube videos in 4K or are you okay with lower resolutions? Let us know your thoughts about this move.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order