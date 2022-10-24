Menu
Company

YouTube Goes Through an Overhaul with Black Dark Theme, Ambient Mode and More Updates

Furqan Shahid
Oct 24, 2022, 01:41 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
YouTube Goes Through an Overhaul with Black Dark Theme, Ambient Mode and More Updates

After conducting some tests over the past couple of months, YouTube has finally started rolling out some new changes. The platform has now rolled out Ambient Mode along with some other changes across the board on Android, iOS, web, and smart TVs, as well.

Based on the user feedback, YouTube has updated the dark theme as well, and the theme is now  “even darker so the colors truly pop on your screen” on the web, mobile, and smart TVs. Currently, it is on the greyer side and soon will look a lot like the background of YouTube Music.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
One UI 5.0 Introduction Film Shows How Proud Samsung Really Is

The Entire YouTube Platform Has Received a Much-Needed Visual Revamp

When you have turned on the theme, users can go ahead and enable a “subtle effect so the app background color adapts to match the video.” For those wondering, YouTube's Ambient Mode goes ahead and tints your phone's status bar along with the strip that contains the video's title below the player. “Dynamic color sampling” is leveraged with Google “inspired by the light that screens cast out in a darkened room and wanted to recreate the effect so viewers were drawn right into the content and the video takes an even greater focus on our watch page.”

Color was a key theme for us during the development phase. We wanted to add vibrancy to our apps without detracting from viewers’ habits, whether that’s enjoying their recommended videos or browsing for new content.

Ambient Mode is available on the web and mobile when the dark theme is enabled. While Google is also using the same theming in playlists as part of a card that shows “more details about each playlist so viewers can easily jump right in.”

This is what the Ambient Mode is going to look like.

And below, you can see the old and new YouTube.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
OnePlus Nord N300 Goes Official, Starting at Just $228

In addition to that, the YouTube app is also getting the pinch-to-zoom feature which is going to be rolling out starting today on both iOS and Android, in landscape mode. Additionally, users will be getting access to precise seeking on desktop and mobile, and will “drag or swipe up while seeking to display a row of thumbnails in the video player.”

Moving further, YouTube has placed a lot of buttons within compact pills. Users are now going to get access to thumbs up/down, Share, Download, Save, and Subscribe. The latter will also come with higher contrast and YouTube thinks that it will be  “easier to find and way more accessible” even if the button is no longer red. Last but not the least, YouTube links in video descriptions will change to buttons.”

In case you are interested, you can read all about it here.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order