YouTube Goes Through an Overhaul with Black Dark Theme, Ambient Mode and More Updates

After conducting some tests over the past couple of months, YouTube has finally started rolling out some new changes. The platform has now rolled out Ambient Mode along with some other changes across the board on Android, iOS, web, and smart TVs, as well.

Based on the user feedback, YouTube has updated the dark theme as well, and the theme is now “even darker so the colors truly pop on your screen” on the web, mobile, and smart TVs. Currently, it is on the greyer side and soon will look a lot like the background of YouTube Music.

The Entire YouTube Platform Has Received a Much-Needed Visual Revamp

When you have turned on the theme, users can go ahead and enable a “subtle effect so the app background color adapts to match the video.” For those wondering, YouTube's Ambient Mode goes ahead and tints your phone's status bar along with the strip that contains the video's title below the player. “Dynamic color sampling” is leveraged with Google “inspired by the light that screens cast out in a darkened room and wanted to recreate the effect so viewers were drawn right into the content and the video takes an even greater focus on our watch page.”

Color was a key theme for us during the development phase. We wanted to add vibrancy to our apps without detracting from viewers’ habits, whether that’s enjoying their recommended videos or browsing for new content.

Ambient Mode is available on the web and mobile when the dark theme is enabled. While Google is also using the same theming in playlists as part of a card that shows “more details about each playlist so viewers can easily jump right in.”

This is what the Ambient Mode is going to look like.

And below, you can see the old and new YouTube.

In addition to that, the YouTube app is also getting the pinch-to-zoom feature which is going to be rolling out starting today on both iOS and Android, in landscape mode. Additionally, users will be getting access to precise seeking on desktop and mobile, and will “drag or swipe up while seeking to display a row of thumbnails in the video player.”

Moving further, YouTube has placed a lot of buttons within compact pills. Users are now going to get access to thumbs up/down, Share, Download, Save, and Subscribe. The latter will also come with higher contrast and YouTube thinks that it will be “easier to find and way more accessible” even if the button is no longer red. Last but not the least, YouTube links in video descriptions will change to buttons.”

In case you are interested, you can read all about it here.