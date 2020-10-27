You Can Save up to 44% on These High-Capacity Seagate External Drives for Today

Today is an excellent day if you’re looking to save money and get yourself a high-capacity external hard drive to safeguard your data and make it portable at the same time. That’s because Seagate, a brand well-known for manufacturing top-tier storage products has several external hard drive models that have gone on sale today. In fact, if you take a look at the models offered below, you’ll notice that their prices have been slashed heavily, and you can obtain one with up to a 44 percent discount.

The great thing about this sale is that there are several capacity variants and hard drives in different form factors available too. For example, if you don’t want to carry around additional baggage, you can grab yourself a 1TB or even a 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim external HDD. Then again, if you’re the kind of person who absolutely needs to have all the storage possible because you never know when you might need more of it, you can also get the 10TB Seagate Expansion Desktop, which is available for $169.99.

All hard drives are not just portable, but also come with Seagate’s warranty, and they support USB 3.0 speeds, meaning fast data transfers will be more than possible. If you absolutely loathe the data transfer bar taking its sweet time to reach the end, then you’ll be happy to know that today was your lucky day to pick up a discounted Seagate external hard drive.

If you’re interested, we’ve listed all the models that have received a price cut, so be sure to let us know down in the comments on which model you purchased.