You Can Now Reset Your Locked iPhone Without a Computer on iOS 15.2

Apple has seen fit to release iOS 15.2 to the general public on all compatible iPhone models yesterday. The new updates come packed with a boatload of new forward-facing features. We have now learned that iOS 15.2 will make it easier for users to reset their locked iPhone models without a computer. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

You No Longer Need a Computer to Reset Your Locked iPhone But It Requires an Internet Connection

Previously, if your iPhone was locked and you needed to reset it, you required a Max or a Windows PC to reset it. Now, with the latest iOS 15.2 update, you can reset your iPhone without the aid of a computer. As described in the support document, iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 features a new "Erase Device" option for when the device is locked after multiple failed password attempts.

To reset their iPhone, users will be required to confirm their identity with a prompt by adding their Apple ID password. When you enter your Apple ID password, the device will be completely erased. Previously, users had to put their iPhone in DFU mode and restore it through Finder on Mac or iTunes on Windows. Take note that to reset your locked iPhone, the device must be connected to an internet connection or cellular network before it was locked. If your iPhone is not connected to the internet, you will have to use the old ways to reset your iPhone using a computer.

iOS 15.2 packs a lot more features related to privacy, so be sure to check out our announcement post. We will share more details on the method to reset your locked iPhone as soon as further information is available. Would you try the new method? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.