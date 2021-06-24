You Can Now Create and Publish an Instagram Post on Mac, But Not on the iPad

Instagram is not shy of adding new features to its main app. While it is all great and dandy, we are still waiting for a full-blown Instagram app on the iPad. Nonetheless, Instagram has silently rolled the option for users to create and publish posts directly from their Mac. Moreover, the functionality is still not available on the iPad.

Instagram Now Lets You Create and Publish Posts on a Mac

If you do not have your phone with you or you feel more comfortable working on your Mac, you can now create and publish posts directly from your Mac. You have the option available to use filters, edit photos as well as videos. The change was spotted by Matt Navarra and the feature is now live on the Instagram website. At this point in time, we are not sure if the feature is rolled out to everyone but it will be going live for Macs and Pcs.

NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyO — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

If you are not sure, you can go to the Instagram website and log in with your details. If the feature is available for you, you will see an alert on the top of your Instagram homepage screen that reads: “Now you can create and share posts directly from your computer.”

More screenshots of creating + publishing posts via https://t.co/3QaHTLlqBE pic.twitter.com/G5mptOhN06 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

All you have to do is simply tap on the + icon situated on the top right corner of the screen to get started. The worst part is that Instagram still does not allow iPad users to create and publish posts. It would make much more sense if the option is available for iPad owners as well since the iPad is a portable computer that you can carry around. We are not sure why Instagram is choosing to ignore the iPad.

We will update you guys on the latest as soon as we have further information on the subject. What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.