Year-End Deal Takes $30 Off AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Pick up a brand new pair of AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for a low price of just $168.95 before 2019 comes to a close.

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case Discounted by $30 as Year-End Special

At the time of writing, the AirPods Pro are extremely rare to find and if you do find them you’ll end up paying $249 for them, which is obviously not cheap at all. So, what’s the next big thing? The AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, which sell for $199. For $49 less, you give up the in-ear design and noise-cancellation, but you are getting the exact same wireless experience which you get with the AirPods Pro. But wait, there’s more to this - you can actually pick the aforementioned earphones right now with a $30 discount attached too. This is an year-end special which won’t stick around for a long time.

The AirPods 2 feature the same H1 chip for seamless pairing with an iPhone or iPad. Switching between devices is as easy as tapping a button in iOS. What’s even cooler is the fact that the earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a solid, long range connection too. And of course, the earphones work with an Android phone or tablet too, if you are planning to take that route.

You can expect up to 5 hours of listening on a single charge and up to 24 hours if you combine the battery life of the Charging Case. That aforementioned Charging Case is absolutely wireless, meaning that you can juice up by simply putting it on top of a Qi wireless charging pad. We’re sure you have a few of them lying around already if you updated to one of the latest iPhones within a couple of years.

Pick up the earphones right now and save $30. This is a limited time deal only.

Buy AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case - Was $199, now just $168.95