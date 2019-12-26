Year-End Deal Discounts MacBook Air to Just $699, Features 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, OG Design

Looking for a MacBook Air to seal off your wonderful 2019? You can pick one up for a low price of just $699 if you hurry up.

Start Your 2020 with a Brand New OG MacBook Air for Just $699, Save $299 Right Away

Apple’s new MacBook Air is a wonderful little computer for checking emails, surfing the web, clocking in a bit of YouTube and more. But, its price might put you off a little. That’s why the OG MacBook Air is the way to go at this point and it’s actually quite cheap, too. In fact, if you buy it before 2019 comes to a close, you can save $299 right away, allowing you to pick one up brand new for a low price of just $699, which is nothing short of amazing.

Sure, you don’t get a Retina display, no USB-C ports, no super fast processor, but what you do get is a super reliable computer with foundations on which the currents Macs are based on. And that’s saying a lot. So you get a solid aluminum uni-body build in wonderful silver finish, you get a dual-core Core i5 processor clocked at 1.8GHz, 8GB of RAM and super-fast 128GB SSD. This laptop has the hallmarks of a great machine and I highly recommend picking one up if you need something for school or some casual living room computing.

Again, this offer is valid till the end of the year or until stocks last. Given how great this notebook is even in 2019, I wouldn’t be surprised if it just goes out of stock immediately. So, hit the link below, get your orders in, and start your 2020 with a wonderful MacBook Air from Apple.

Buy Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) - Silver - Was $999, now just $699