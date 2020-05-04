For a long time, PlayStation was the only place to play Sega’s Yakuza series. That’s begun to change, with some entries in the series, including Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, coming to PC and Xbox One. Of course, those ports took months, if not years, to materialize. Well, it seems like PC gamers won’t be waiting so long for the next game in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Twitter user lashman first leaked the news, and it seems SteamDB confirms it – Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be getting a Steam page. Considering Like a Dragon has yet to be released outside of Japan, this makes it seem like a simultaneous PC/PS4 release may in the cards.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will get a store page here soon(ish) https://t.co/0XjWF1h1gS pic.twitter.com/ySsvqrNe7x — lashman (@RobotBrush) May 4, 2020

Sega has been steadily increasing their number of PC ports, so the next Yakuza launching on Steam would make a certain amount of sense. Haven’t been keeping up with Yakuza: Like a Dragon? The game is a bit of a departure for the series, featuring a new protagonist, location, and turn-based battle system. Here’s the full description:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist for the first time since the series' inception over a decade ago - Ichiban Kasuga, a low-level yakuza member looking to prove his worth, and follows him and his motley crew of unlikely allies as they attempt to rise from rags to riches in this modern human drama. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is much more than just a new chapter in the Yakuza series. Much like the new English title itself, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a complete reimagining of the franchise, a landmark to coincide with the series' 15th anniversary. With the bulk of the game taking place in the large-scale, painstakingly-realized setting of Ijincho in Yokohama, players will explore an entirely new side of Japan never-before-seen in the series. Not only that, but Yakuza: Like a Dragon's combat system has undergone a major overhaul, combining Yakuza's established brawling action with a turn-based RPG battle system.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon comes to PS4, and possibly PC, sometime in 2020.