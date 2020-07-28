Want a Smartphone That Will Also Store Your Wireless Earbuds? Xiaomi Might Be Working on Just That

Losing your wireless earbuds can be a painful experience and thankfully, Xiaomi might have found a solution to this pesky problem. The company apparently has a smartphone in the works bearing a full-screen design thanks to an under-screen camera, and it sports two circular holes at the top that serve as compartments to store your wireless earbuds.

The Chinese manufacturer has filed additional information with The Hague International Design System, which is part of the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) and this info talks about the filing of two patents. One of them shows the design of the smartphone, while the second one places emphasis on an audio accessory. The documentation was submitted earlier this year, on July 24, 2020, with the following details provided.

Xiaomi patent description I: The title of this design is “Mobile phone”; the product incorporating the design is mainly used for communication, games, musical playing, information display and / or operating program; there are two holes in the top portion of a mobile phone, which can be used to place earphones. Xiaomi patent description II: The title of this design product is “Earphone”; the product incorporating the design is mainly used for wearing inside ears to transmit an audio; the essential features of the design application involve the shape.

While Samsung also has a compartment to store the S-Pen for its Galaxy Note series, this approach is a very interesting one and it solves a major problem for those that like to obtain that ‘wireless’ audio experience. The wireless earbuds placed in the ‘all-screen’ smartphone can be turned, and while they are stored in their compartments, the speaker points upwards. If the user wants the device to work as a telephonic speaker, the earbuds can be left slightly out of the smartphone’s opening.

Since this is another patent and a fairly unique one, we’re not sure if Xiaomi is going to put the handset into production. Don’t get us wrong, we like the idea of a smartphone that features two openings to store our wireless earbuds, but we also have to understand that Xiaomi simply cannot mass produce something that only a small percentage of its customer base will purchase.

We’re also not sure when the first under-screen camera smartphone from the company will be released since that technology has yet to improve. Hopefully, in the coming months, we’ll hear some development from Xiaomi regarding this unique product, so stay tuned.

