Xiaomi 12S Ultra Announced With a Whopping 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Chip, More

Xiaomi has seen fit to announce its latest flagship smartphone series with a boatload of forward-facing additions. While the latest Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the highlight of the event, the company also announced the standard 12S and 12S Pro. The high-end Xiaomi 12S Ultra features a massive camera sensor on the back which is sure to catch a lot of attention. Scroll down to read more details on the latest offerings from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Launches Its Latest 12S Ultra Flagship With Sony's 1-Inch IMX989 Sensor and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Chip, More

The new Xiaomi 12S Ultra looks very much like a professional camera with a phone attached to it. The gigantic 1-inch sensor on the back will bring significant improvements to the camera quality in low-light scenarios. The company has partnered with Leica to bring forth a 50MP main camera with Sony's 1-inch IMX989 sensor. It also features a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera capable of 5x optical zoom and 120x maximum magnification. The triple camera array is equipped with lenses from Leica housed in a gigantic camera bump, bigger than its predecessor.

The new camera system will minus the noise and improve low-light photography with a wide dynamic range. Moreover, Xiaomi says that the 12S Ultra is the first phone to capture Dolby Vision HDR video. Xiaomi will also offer its two photographic styles - Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look. The two modes will offer natural images with a focus on shadow contrast and enhanced depth for photos.

In terms of display, the 6.73-inch AMOLED panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip with Xiaomi's "3D cooling system." The latest chip will offer enhanced performance and battery life to the table. Speaking of, the 12S Ultra is packed with a 4,860mAh battery with 67W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging speeds.

You have the option available to get the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in 8GB or 12GB configurations with 256GB or 512GB storage capacity, respectively. In addition, the package also includes dual Harman Kardon-branded speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The device weighs 225g and comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. If you are interested, the device will come with Classic Black and Verdant Green finishes with a Leather-like finish on the back. The device will go on sale on July 8.

Other than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the company has also announced its latest Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro. The smaller of the two features a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz display and with a 4,500mAh battery. The Xiaomi 12S Pro features a 6.73-inch display with 120Hz and a 4,600mAh battery. Take note that both models feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. We can safely say that performance has not been compromised on any variant of the latest series. Lastly, all devices are running the latest MIUI 12 over Android 12. You can check out more details here.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the latest Xiaomi flagships? Share your views with us in the comments.