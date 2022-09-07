Menu
New Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Update 1.1.1 Rolled Out; Includes Various Bug Fixes

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 7, 2022
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 update 1.1.1

Nintendo and Monolith Soft have deployed Xenoblade Chronicles 3 update 1.1.1 for the Nintendo Switch, packing various fixes for encountered issues.

The new update should be available in most regions by now, but if it isn’t, it will be shortly. The new update is the 2nd patch for the latest Xenoblade installment on the Switch and addresses some annoying issues, including an issue that caused the first battle in Shidou's awakening quest "Magane" to not end on some occasions. In addition, this update changes the action pattern of "Ryuho the Magatsu Tsubasa".

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for this update (translated from Japanese).

Xenoblade Chronicles Update 1.1.1 Release Notes

  • We have changed the action pattern of "Ryuho the Magatsu Tsubasa" so that it cannot be subjugated if it is in an area that cannot be reached in the assumed progression of the scenario.
  • Fixed a bug where the first battle in Shidou's awakening quest "Magane" may not end.
  • Fixed an issue where the battle with the "Mysterious Raider" that appears in the quest "Severed Connection" may not end.
  • Fixed a bug where some Collectopedia card request items "Gogol Gawaba" and "Gogol Detsumeru" could not be obtained.
  • Fixed a bug where various effects did not occur correctly for dishes other than "Specialty Mochimochi Steamed Potato" and "Teritsuke-style Ninin Pie Wrap".
  • Fixed a bug where the Talent Arts button would not be displayed and could not be pressed in a specific procedure. If this problem has already occurred, it will be restored by loading the save data after updating the software.
  • Fixed an issue where the text "Verkaufen" in the shop menu overlapped with the text next to it when the language setting was German.
  • In addition, we fixed some issues so that you can play the game comfortably.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to read our very own review in case you haven't done so yet.

