Menu
Company

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 New Mods Improve Level of Detail and Depth of Field and More

Francesco De Meo
Aug 15, 2022
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

New Xenoblade Chronicles 3 mods that have been released online improve the game's visuals considerably, further improving the game's emulation on PC.

The new mods, which have been developed by @theboy181, improve the level of detail and depth of field, resulting in much better visuals. Previous mods released by the developer allow users to disable scaling, remove motion blur and outlines, and they can all be downloaded from GitHub. You can also check out how the game can look on PC with these mods and a 60 FPS work-in-progress mod in the videos below shared by Great on Deck.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Cyberpunk 2077 Unofficial Content Patch Mod Introduces New Explorable Area

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, like its predecessor, is limited by the Nintendo Switch hardware, so emulation, even in its current state, is the only way to go to enjoy the game's stunning landscapes fully. Despite its visual issues, however, the third main entry in the series developed by Monolith Soft. is a game worth experiencing for all JRPG fans, thanks to a gripping story, unique combat system, and excellent open-world gameplay.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Live to fight. Fight to live.

Join Noah and Mio, members of the two opposing nations of Keves and Agnus, on a heartfelt journey through a warring world with a dark secret. Traverse massive, fantastical landscapes and master seamless real-time RPG combat as you expose the true enemy pulling the strings.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Half-Life 2: VR Public Beta to Launch in September; New Trailer Shared Online

Pair up and fight as one

By joining together in battle via Interlinking, specific pairs of characters in your party can fuse to become a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros.
Change who's in charge to modify the form and Arts of the Ouroboros to fit your approach.

Explore a rich and massive world

Forge your own path across stunning sci-fi landscapes brimming with discoveries. Scour the world to find new locations, items, treasures, and unique monsters. Along your journey, you may even notice a few familiar sights...

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order