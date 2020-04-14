XCOM: Chimera Squad Surprise Announced, Lets Players Control Both Aliens and Humans

Surprise! There’s a new XCOM game coming out next week! XCOM: Chimera Squad is a somewhat experimental new take on the franchise, that takes place five years after the events of XCOM 2, at a time when humans and aliens are actually working together. Players will control a motley squad, which includes humans, aliens, and hybrids of the two.

In addition to being able to play as aliens with all sorts of unique powers, Chimera Squad makes some interesting tweaks to the standard XCOM formula. Missions will begin with your team breaching the map from various entry points, and a new approach to turns should create some new strategic possibilities. You can check out quick Chimera Squad teaser trailer, below.

And here’s a peek at some actual Chimera Squad gameplay…

Need to know more? Here’s a quick rundown of XCOM: Chimera Squad’s key features:

Unique Alien and Human Agents: Each of the 11 agents have their own distinct personality and tactical abilities, including species-specific attacks like the Viper’s tongue pull.

Specialized and Complementary Classes: Execute devastating combos by teaming the right agents and utilizing cooperative actions. The difference between mission success and failure can depend wholly on team composition.

Re-Envisioned Tactical Combat: Missions are structured as a series of discrete, explosive encounters, keeping the action intense and unpredictable.

Breach Mode: Players will shape the battlefield to their advantage with a new combat phase that injects squads right into action. They will strategically assign agents to different entry points and coordinate their assault plans with a range of Breach-specific skills.

Interleaved Turns: An automatic initiative system will slot individual agents and enemies into an alternating turn order, creating new strategic possibilities based on what unit is queued to act next – and what unit is at the greatest risk when they do so.

Suspenseful Strategy Layer: Outside of combat, players will manage a high-tech HQ, where they must prioritize competing tasks, investigations and agent assignments in the face of a ticking clock: the constantly rising unrest in the city's various districts, driving City 31 closer and closer to total anarchy.

XCOM: Chimera Squad hits PC (via Steam) on April 24. The game will only cost $10 at launch (the usual price will be $20). So, what do you think? Are you strategy hounds excited for this new take on XCOM?