Xbox Store Redesign Leaks, Videos Shows Super Responsive Navigation

Buying digital Xbox games, whether through the Microsoft Store on PC or the Xbox Store app on consoles, has always been a bit of a clunky experience. Thankfully, it seems that’s about to change -- Microsoft is apparently working on a revamped store for the Xbox One and upcoming Xbox Series X, and an early, yet mostly-functional, version of the new app has leaked.

The new Xbox Store was first leaked by Twitter user @wincommunity in a series of screenshots, but shortly afterward noted Microsoft insider Brad Sams managed to get access to the full app running on PC in develop mode. You can check out Sams’ hands-on with the new store, below.

The folks at Windows Central also got a chance to check out the new store.

As you can see, the new store, codenamed Mercury, is definitely a lot more responsive than what we’ve had to deal with in the past. That said, both Sams and Windows Central are running the app on PC hardware – it’s unknown if it will be as responsive on consoles.

Aside from the responsiveness, the new store also has a whole new look, seemingly inspired by the Xbox PC app currently in testing. Unsurprisingly, Xbox Game Pass is also being integrated in a bigger way, with a quick tab where you can easily check up on all the new games being added to the service. One has to wonder – is this new Xbox Store perhaps a preview of what to expect from the Xbox Series X front end in terms of look and responsiveness? Let’s hope so!

No word currently on when Microsoft may launch this new Xbox Store, as it hasn’t even been offered to Xbox Insiders yet. What do you think? Are you digging the new store design or could even more be done?