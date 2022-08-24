Menu
Company

Xbox Boss Foresees “Less and Less” One-Platform Exclusives, Confident on Acti-Blizz Progress

Nathan Birch
Aug 24, 2022
Microsoft Xbox Spencer Activision Blizzard

Xbox boss Phil Spencer sounds like he’s largely over the idea of exclusives, at least of a certain kind. When asked by Bloomberg about the future of device-specific exclusives, Spencer replied he foresees “less and less” of them in the future, which he framed as a positive thing for players.

“Maybe you happen in your household to buy an Xbox and I buy a PlayStation and our kids want to play together and they can't because we bought the wrong piece of plastic to plug into our television. We really love to be able to bring more players in reducing friction, making people feel safe, secure when they're playing, allowing them to find their friends, play with their friends, regardless of what device  — I think in the long run that is good for this industry. And maybe in the short run, there's some people in some companies that don’t love it. But I think as we get over the hump and see where this industry can continue to grow, it proves out to be true.”

Related StoryUle Lopez
New Info Surrounding Blizzard’s Survival Game Codenamed Odyssey has Appeared

Of course, there are different types of exclusives in 2022. While Microsoft gave up device-specific-exclusivity quite some time ago, releasing their games on PC and sometimes even other consoles, not all platforms are physical. Spencer is obviously betting big on his Xbox Game Pass service and has spent countless billions of dollars acquiring studios to make subscription-and-streaming-exclusive games for them. Spencer isn’t interested in tying us to a specific “piece of plastic” anymore, but he’d sure like it if all of us (and our credit card information) were tied to Xbox Game Pass.

Speaking of exclusives and Microsoft’s hunger for new studios, Spencer feels good about how their proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is progressing as the deal is scrutinized by regulators around the world…

“I feel good about the progress that we've been making, but I go into the process supportive of people who maybe aren't as close to the gaming industry asking good, hard questions about ‘What is our intent? What does this mean? If you play it out over five years, is this constricting a market? Is it growing a market?’ I've never done a 70 billion-dollar deal, so I don't know what my confidence means,” Spencer said. “I will say the discussions we've been having seem positive.”

What do you think? Is the single-console exclusive on its last legs? And is it a good thing if it is?

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Game Pass
USD 40

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order