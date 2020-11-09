Xbox Series X/S GameStop Launch Bundles in Stock Online Tonight and In-Store Tomorrow

Xbox Series

Missed out on the Xbox Series X/S pre-orders? Well, it seems you may still have a slim chance of getting one for launch. GameStop has announced they will have a “very limited” number of bundles available the night before launch online and in-store the day of. GameStop hasn’t provided many additional details, but it seems like bundles or buying via Xbox All-Access will be your only options – no just grabbing a console a la carte.

According to GameStop’s website, these are the bundles that will be available:

Starter Xbox Series S System Bundle (link) - $505

  • Xbox Series S
  • Xbox Series wireless controller (white)
  • Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset
  • Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership

Starter Xbox Series X System Bundle (link) - $770

  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series wireless controller (blue)
  • Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset
  • Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership
  • Gears Tactics

Advanced Xbox Series X System Bundle (link)  - $785

  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series wireless controller (blue)
  • A20 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset
  • Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ultimate Xbox Series X System Bundle (link) - $905

  • Xbox Series X
  • Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
  • A20 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset
  • Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership
  • Gears Tactics

Again, it also seems like you’ll most likely also be able to get an Xbox Series X/S through the Xbox All-Access program, which allows you to pay for your console in monthly installments of $25 or $35. No word when these bundles will become available tonight, so just keep refreshing this page. We also don’t know what “very limited” means exactly, but GameStop did recently enter into a business partnership with Microsoft, so hopefully the supply isn’t too desperately tiny.

The Xbox Series X and S launch tomorrow (November 10). You can check out Wccftech’s review of the Xbox Series S here and our review-in-progress of the Series X, right here.

