Xbox Series X/S GameStop Launch Bundles in Stock Online Tonight and In-Store Tomorrow
Missed out on the Xbox Series X/S pre-orders? Well, it seems you may still have a slim chance of getting one for launch. GameStop has announced they will have a “very limited” number of bundles available the night before launch online and in-store the day of. GameStop hasn’t provided many additional details, but it seems like bundles or buying via Xbox All-Access will be your only options – no just grabbing a console a la carte.
We’ll have a very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase at https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE this evening, and in stores for tomorrow’s launch. pic.twitter.com/jGBy7X5R2x
— GameStop (@GameStop) November 9, 2020
According to GameStop’s website, these are the bundles that will be available:
Starter Xbox Series S System Bundle (link) - $505
- Xbox Series S
- Xbox Series wireless controller (white)
- Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset
- Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership
Starter Xbox Series X System Bundle (link) - $770
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series wireless controller (blue)
- Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset
- Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership
- Gears Tactics
Advanced Xbox Series X System Bundle (link) - $785
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series wireless controller (blue)
- A20 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset
- Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ultimate Xbox Series X System Bundle (link) - $905
- Xbox Series X
- Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
- A20 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset
- Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership
- Gears Tactics
Again, it also seems like you’ll most likely also be able to get an Xbox Series X/S through the Xbox All-Access program, which allows you to pay for your console in monthly installments of $25 or $35. No word when these bundles will become available tonight, so just keep refreshing this page. We also don’t know what “very limited” means exactly, but GameStop did recently enter into a business partnership with Microsoft, so hopefully the supply isn’t too desperately tiny.
The Xbox Series X and S launch tomorrow (November 10). You can check out Wccftech’s review of the Xbox Series S here and our review-in-progress of the Series X, right here.
