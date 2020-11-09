Missed out on the Xbox Series X/S pre-orders? Well, it seems you may still have a slim chance of getting one for launch. GameStop has announced they will have a “very limited” number of bundles available the night before launch online and in-store the day of. GameStop hasn’t provided many additional details, but it seems like bundles or buying via Xbox All-Access will be your only options – no just grabbing a console a la carte.

We’ll have a very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase at https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE this evening, and in stores for tomorrow’s launch. pic.twitter.com/jGBy7X5R2x — GameStop (@GameStop) November 9, 2020

According to GameStop’s website, these are the bundles that will be available:

Starter Xbox Series S System Bundle (link) - $505

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series wireless controller (white)

Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset

Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership

Starter Xbox Series X System Bundle (link) - $770

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series wireless controller (blue)

Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset

Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership

Gears Tactics

Advanced Xbox Series X System Bundle (link) - $785

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series wireless controller (blue)

A20 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ultimate Xbox Series X System Bundle (link) - $905

Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

A20 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership

Gears Tactics

Again, it also seems like you’ll most likely also be able to get an Xbox Series X/S through the Xbox All-Access program, which allows you to pay for your console in monthly installments of $25 or $35. No word when these bundles will become available tonight, so just keep refreshing this page. We also don’t know what “very limited” means exactly, but GameStop did recently enter into a business partnership with Microsoft, so hopefully the supply isn’t too desperately tiny.

The Xbox Series X and S launch tomorrow (November 10). You can check out Wccftech’s review of the Xbox Series S here and our review-in-progress of the Series X, right here.