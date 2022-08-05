Menu
Company

Xbox Series S Developers Get Access to Additional Memory and Improved Performance for Graphics Allocations

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 5, 2022
duckstation xbox series s x psx emulator

Xbox Series S developers now have access to additional memory and games are now able to take better advantage of recent memory enhancements.

As spotted by Xbox-focused outlet XboxEra, a new Microsoft Game Dev video was released, detailing improvements to the Microsoft Game Development Kit. From the looks of it, the changes are pretty great, especially when it comes to Microsoft’s entry-level next-gen console, the Xbox Series S.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Microsoft Teams Can Now Run Natively on Apple Silicon

In addition to specific PC-development experiences, including auto-synchronized cloud saves, hundreds of additional MBs of memory have been unlocked for Xbox Series S developers, allowing developers to get more control over memory. In turn, this can improve graphic performance in memory-constrained conditions.

“Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers. This gives developers more control over memory, which can improve graphic performance in memory-constrained conditions.“

Also, games are now able to take better advantage of recent memory enhancements.

‘Titles can now take better advantage of recent memory enhancements’. “We’ve addressed an issue where graphics virtual addresses were being allocated considerably slower than non-graphics virtual addresses…”

You can check out the new Xbox Game Dev video detailing the improvements down below.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Microsoft Outlook Lite Brings a Robust Experience in a Stripped Down App

Some interesting changes for sure, and it once again shows the potential of Microsoft’s Xbox Series S console.

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X were both released back in November of 2020. The 4TFlops Series S console supports gaming up to 1440p resolution at 120FPS, whereas the 12TFlops Series X supports native 4K. You can check out our very own review of the Series S right here.

The Xbox Series S is a system aimed at the player that just wants to play games. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Microsoft have made an all-digital system compelling even for an old gamer like myself, still clutching onto a physical collection. This console will play all of the games you already enjoy on Xbox better than the Xbox One S could, and will enable you to play all the biggest games for years into the future. If you just want to play games with no-frills, the Xbox Series S is for you.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Game Pass
USD 40
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order