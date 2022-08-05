Xbox Series S Developers Get Access to Additional Memory and Improved Performance for Graphics Allocations

Xbox Series S developers now have access to additional memory and games are now able to take better advantage of recent memory enhancements.

As spotted by Xbox-focused outlet XboxEra, a new Microsoft Game Dev video was released, detailing improvements to the Microsoft Game Development Kit. From the looks of it, the changes are pretty great, especially when it comes to Microsoft’s entry-level next-gen console, the Xbox Series S.

In addition to specific PC-development experiences, including auto-synchronized cloud saves, hundreds of additional MBs of memory have been unlocked for Xbox Series S developers, allowing developers to get more control over memory. In turn, this can improve graphic performance in memory-constrained conditions.

“Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers. This gives developers more control over memory, which can improve graphic performance in memory-constrained conditions.“

Also, games are now able to take better advantage of recent memory enhancements.

‘Titles can now take better advantage of recent memory enhancements’. “We’ve addressed an issue where graphics virtual addresses were being allocated considerably slower than non-graphics virtual addresses…”

You can check out the new Xbox Game Dev video detailing the improvements down below.

Some interesting changes for sure, and it once again shows the potential of Microsoft’s Xbox Series S console.

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X were both released back in November of 2020. The 4TFlops Series S console supports gaming up to 1440p resolution at 120FPS, whereas the 12TFlops Series X supports native 4K. You can check out our very own review of the Series S right here.